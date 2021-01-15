That winning feeling from sulky seat

Well-known Bathurst harness racing trainer-driver Mat Rue took the sport to a new level this week with a live commentary—from his race sulky seat.

Rue provided a comprehensive pre-race analysis of the Reliance Bank Pace, which was race two on the program of the local meeting.

He then gave an insight with his thoughts on how the race might pan out and his tactics with his own pacer Goodtime Hero.

And when the mobile barrier left, it all went to plan as Rue took an early lead before handing up to the race favorite The Grogfather.

Rue continues his commentary throughout the race, but found himself in a world of pain as The Grogfather started struggling a bit earlier than he thought.

However he found daylight up the home straight and Goodtime Hero went to the line with a handy break.

It was the first of four winners for the night for Rue—a feat he’s performed numerous times, including twice at Saturday night meetings at Menangle.

His best effort has been five winners on a card.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura