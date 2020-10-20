Legendary Bendigo reinsman Brian Gath is thoroughly enjoying what he's done best for 57 years -competing and getting winners at harness racing meetings.

"The region-based racing that come about because of COVID really reignited my career. It got me up and going and out there again," Gath, of Longlea, said.

"I must have been through the recycling bin and a lot of trainers found me once more," he joked.

"I still enjoy winning a race- but these days I mainly love it for the people who put me on."

Harness Racing Victoria introduced a region-based calendar back in March aimed at limiting travel for participants, in line with public health recommendations to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The model succeeded by allowing racing to continue right across the State throughout the pandemic. The regional borders have now been eased and clubs that had their racing transferred to another track or region are now gradually re-opening.

But the sprite 76-year-old Gath, known widely as "The Little Master", has made the most of his opportunities, driving more than 15 winners, and on Saturday night, again displaying all of his outstanding qualities at headquarters.

Gath landed a popular win at TABcorp Park, Melton, with four-year-old bay mare Miss McGonagall ( Modern Art -Fleur Delacour (Nicholas Branch) in the $20,000 DNR Logistics Pace for Ballarat owner-breeder-trainer Stephen Clarke.

"I've driven for the Clarke family before, but not for a long time. Stephen's dad Jim, who I've known for ages, brought the horse to the meeting," Gath said.

"We were in stable 13 and I told Jim that might help us...or otherwise hinder us! But the horse showed she can do a bit of work because I had to go strongly at the start to get to the top.

"Then there was a lot of pressure, so she did a terrific job in winning."



Still enjoying what he does best – the Little Master Brian Gath (Stuart McCormick photograph)

Miss McGonagall won by 2.5 metres from Jackierabbit (Michael Stanley) with Gooddealehemily (Ryan Duffy) and further one metre back in third placing.

Gath said his lucky run started even before the race, picking up the drive as a result of Stephen's son Connor being out suspended.

"Connor drove the horse to three Melton wins in April, May and June, and has done a terrific job with her," Gath said.

"I spoke with Stephen on the phone a few days before the race and he told me all about the horse, and just what she would do including some of her funny little traits," he said.

"I kept thinking during the race all that he'd told me, and I reckon I followed it to the letter - and everything he said was spot-on.

"I've probably never come across a trainer before who was so specific about their horse. It all helped though."

Coincidentally, Gath drove Fleur Delacour, the dam of Miss McGonagall, at Moonee Valley in what was the mare's final win before being retired to stud.

Records reveal that Gath teamed with Fleur Delacour (Nicholas Branach-Agincourt (Pure Steel) to win the $13,000 Hankook Tyres Pace (2570m) at the valley on November 26, 2004.

Fleur Delacour, bred by Ross Conway, recorded 11 wins and 18 placings for stakes of $51,000 in her career.

While Gath didn't pick up a drive at Charlton yesterday, his son Matthew was booked for a few.

"I've got to do some extra work with Matthew away at the trots. But I don't mind doing it, especially the waters, for the exercise. I don't use a hose - I carry the buckets instead and it all helps to keep me fit!" he laughed.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura