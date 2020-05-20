Day At The Track

The $1 million Pepsi North America Cup

07:43 AM 20 May 2020 NZST
Pepsi North America Cup

MILTON, ON - May 19, 2020 - Woodbine Entertainment is excited to announce that the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup for harness racing three-year-old pacers is scheduled for Saturday, August 29 at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton, Ontario.

The eliminations will be held the week prior on Saturday, August 22.

Originally scheduled for June 20, the 37th Pepsi North America Cup was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Woodbine Mohawk Park season was suspended on March 19 and is now set to resume without spectators on Friday, June 5.

"Mohawk Park in the fall is always packed full of action and now we are adding our signature event, the Pepsi North America Cup, to the end of the summer schedule which will only add even more excitement heading into the fall stakes season," said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment.

Woodbine Entertainment will continue to follow the most updated direction from Government and public health officials as it relates to spectators attending events. For the latest regarding fan participation with the 37th Pepsi North America Cup, stay tuned to Woodbine.com/mohawk for updates.

Jamie Dykstra

Woodbine Entertainment

