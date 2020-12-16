The 2020 Kaltenbach Honors

Driver Chris Page captured the 2020 Kaltenbach title for the fifth time in seven years and for the second straight season

Harness racing trainer Ron Burke and driver Chris Page have captured the 2020 Kaltenbach titles for the second consecutive season.

The Jerry Kaltenbach Memorial Trophies were established in 1988 and are awarded annually to the driver and trainer who have earned the most dollars competing in Ohio Sires Stakes events in a single season.

Trainer Ron Burke captured his third Kaltenbach training title in 2020, sending 95 youngsters postward in the 2020 Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) legs, Championships, and consolations. His total money earnings from these OSS events were $1,392,500, surpassing his 2019 totals of $1,121,50 in OSS earnings.

Burke had captured the 2014 Kaltenbach crown with $428,750 in OSS earnings and was runner-up in 2018, before winning the 2019 title. This year his impressive assortment of 2- and 3-year-old pacers and trotters scored 20 wins, 19 seconds and six third place finishes in OSS competition.

Finishing in the runner-up spot was conditioner Chris Beaver with $791,600 in OSS earnings with a 12-12-12 record from 79 starts, while trainer Virgil Morgan, Jr., had a 12-3-1 record in 29 starts, amassing $508,500 in OSS earnings.

A total of 130 trainers participated in the 2020 OSS events, with eight earning between $100,000 and $300,000, and four conditioning the winners of $360,700 or more. A full 56 trained the winners of $10,000 to $100,000, while 34 trainers saw their charges earn between $2,000 and $9,999.

Driver Chris Page captured the 2020 Kaltenbach title for the fifth time in seven years and for the second straight season. Page piloted 91 starters who scored 18 wins, 17 seconds and seven third to $1,179,300 in earnings. Last year he had a 23-9-11 record from 94 starts and $1,085,100 in earnings.

Brett Miller was second in command for the second straight season, with 16 wins, 14 seconds and eight thirds ($1,068,600), while Danny Noble garnered a 10-10-8 record ($764,900) from 55 OSS starts.

Of the 54 drivers who participated in the 2020 OSS events, 44 garnered at least one purse check; 13 notched earnings of $100,000 or more; ten earned $200,000 or more; and six earned $400,000 or better. There were 17 drivers whose OSS purse checks totaled between $10,000 and $100,000, while 14 amassed $9,999 or less.

In the 30 years the Kaltenbachs have been awarded, David Miller leads all drivers with seven trophies. In the training ranks, Virgil Morgan, Jr., has captured the title six times. Only two horsemen have won the Kaltenbachs in both the training and driving categories—Sam “Chip” Noble, III and Dave Rankin.

