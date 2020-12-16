Day At The Track

The 2020 Kaltenbach Honors

03:50 AM 16 Dec 2020 NZDT
Chris Page, harness racing
Driver Chris Page captured the 2020 Kaltenbach title for the fifth time in seven years and for the second straight season

Harness racing trainer Ron Burke and driver Chris Page have captured the 2020 Kaltenbach titles for the second consecutive season. 

The Jerry Kaltenbach Memorial Trophies were established in 1988 and are awarded annually to the driver and trainer who have earned the most dollars competing in Ohio Sires Stakes events in a single season.

Trainer Ron Burke captured his third Kaltenbach training title in 2020, sending 95 youngsters postward in the 2020 Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) legs, Championships, and consolations. His total money earnings from these OSS events were $1,392,500, surpassing his 2019 totals of $1,121,50 in OSS earnings.

Burke had captured the 2014 Kaltenbach crown with $428,750 in OSS earnings and was runner-up in 2018, before winning the 2019 title.  This year his impressive assortment of 2- and 3-year-old pacers and trotters scored 20 wins, 19 seconds and six third place finishes in OSS competition. 

Finishing in the runner-up spot was conditioner Chris Beaver with $791,600 in OSS earnings with a 12-12-12 record from 79 starts, while trainer Virgil Morgan, Jr., had a 12-3-1 record in 29 starts, amassing $508,500 in OSS earnings.

A total of 130 trainers participated in the 2020 OSS events, with eight earning between $100,000 and $300,000, and four conditioning the winners of $360,700 or more. A full 56 trained the winners of $10,000 to $100,000, while 34 trainers saw their charges earn between $2,000 and $9,999.

Driver Chris Page captured the 2020 Kaltenbach title for the fifth time in seven years and for the second straight season. Page piloted 91 starters who scored 18 wins, 17 seconds and seven third to $1,179,300 in earnings.  Last year he had a 23-9-11 record from 94 starts and $1,085,100 in earnings.

Brett Miller was second in command for the second straight season, with 16 wins, 14 seconds and eight thirds ($1,068,600), while Danny Noble garnered a 10-10-8 record ($764,900) from 55 OSS starts.

Of the 54 drivers who participated in the 2020 OSS events, 44 garnered at least one purse check; 13 notched earnings of $100,000 or more; ten earned $200,000 or more; and six earned $400,000 or better. There were 17 drivers whose OSS purse checks totaled between $10,000 and $100,000, while 14 amassed $9,999 or less.

In the 30 years the Kaltenbachs have been awarded, David Miller leads all drivers with seven trophies.  In the training ranks, Virgil Morgan, Jr., has captured the title six times.  Only two horsemen have won the Kaltenbachs in both the training and driving categories—Sam “Chip” Noble, III and Dave Rankin. 

Kimberly Rinker

Ohio Sires Stakes

OSDF Administrator

                         

                                 Chris Page                                                                                     Ron Burke


 

Kaltenbach Memorial Award Winners 1988 -2020
         

Driver

Earnings

Year

Trainer

Earnings

Chris Page

$1,178,300

2020

Ron Burke

$1,392,500

Chris Page

$1,085,100

2019

Ron Burke

$1,121,850

Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.


 

$987,500

2018

Brian Brown

$1,075,850

Chris Page

      $849,100

    2017

Chris Beaver

$782,200

Chris Page

$1,482,300

2016

Jim Dailey

$908,300

Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.

  $858,350    

    2015       

Martin Wollam

    $490,500

Chris Page

$743,650

2014

Ron Burke

$428,750

Dan Noble

416,500

2013

Jim Dailey

319,850

Kayne Kauffman

204,268

2012

Martin Wollam

205,413

Ryan Stahl

300,532

2011

Martin Wollam

149,997

Ryan Stahl

219,647

2010

Jim Arledge Jr.

160,240

Dan Noble

238,173

2009

Jim Dailey

247,380

Sam Noble III

255,500

2008

Jim Dailey

205,400

Ryan Stahl

383,311

2007

Michael Medors

209,025

Brett Miller

584,800

2006

Virgil Morgan Jr.

332,700

Brett Miller

667,800

2005

Virgil Morgan Jr.

416,600

Brett Miller

629,140

2004

Virgil Morgan Jr.

310,255

David Hawk

399,011

2003

Virgil Morgan Jr.

318,167

Brett Miller

565,802

2002

Michael Medors

315,369

David Hawk

655,600

2001

Michael Medors

283,225

David Hawk

643,650

2000

Virgil Morgan Jr.

266,225

David Hawk

459,100

1999

Virgil Morgan Jr.

213,495

David Miller

543,869

1998

Sam Noble III

174,257

David Miller

463,002

1997

Jeff Cox

138,597

David Miller

401,277

1996

Jim Arledge Jr.

140,437

David Miller

466,335

1995

Tom Brinkerhoff

162,605

David Miller

537,739

1994

Ron Potter

132,431

David Miller

339,179

1993

Sam Noble III

164,139

David Miller

288,852

1992

Doug Hinklin

194,168

Ray Paver Jr.

293,334

1991

Debbie Paver

154,726

Dave Rankin

264,384

1990

Dave Rankin

172,972

Sam Noble III

223,955

1989

Steve Brannan

156,136

Joe Adamsky

185,303

1988

Beth Dailey

135,230
 
Stallion Name

Next article:

