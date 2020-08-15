The $225,000 Dan Patch Stakes

ANDERSON, Ind.--August 14, 2020 -- The race to the wire at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Friday (Aug.14) was as contentious as Pickett's Charge at Gettysburg with Century Farroh (David Miller) collecting the victory in the 27th edition of the harness racing $225,000 Dan Patch Stakes. The 4-year-old son of Mach Three -Beachy Girl bested even money favorite, Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn) and a swiftly closing Dorsoduro Hanover (Matt Kakaley).

Owned by Ratchford Stable Ns and conditioned by Dr. Ian Moore, the 2019 O'Brien Award winner captured the second triumph of his 2020 campaign and improved his overall record to 34-18-6-4. Sent off as the 3-1 second choice, Century Farroh remained perfect (2-2) in his appearances over the Anderson oval after winning last year's $170,000 Jenna's Beach Boy.

Leaving from post position two, Century Farroh settled into third immediately out of the gate as Bettor's Wish went to the lead with Backstreet Shadow (Tim Tetrick) following him in second. Bettor's Wish tripped the timer for the first quarter mile in a brisk :25.3. Still on the lead after a half-mile in :54.1, Century Farroh remained in third with Backstreet Shadow still in second.

As Bettor's Wish separated himself by about two lengths going to the three-quarter pole and established a third fractional time of 1:22.2, Our Majordan A (Andrew McCarthy) who started from the second tier moved past Backstreet Shadow into second placing Century Farroh in fourth.

Dr. Ian Moore

As the field turned for home it appeared Bettor's Wish had a bit of a breather on the backside and was going wire-to-wire in Hoosier Park's signature event. Midway through the stretch, however, his rivals were seeking to overhaul him. Century Farroh was sixth at this juncture but was advancing steadily on the inside with Dorsoduro Hanover pacing up a storm on the outside.

Several hundred yards from the wire it looked like Bettor's Wish would indeed fend off all pursuers but Miller slid through on the inside to hit the finish line in front. Bettor's Wish was right there for second, Dorsoduro Hanover was third and Backstreet Shadow was back in fourth.

"He's always been a good horse," Miller said. "He has just had some back luck this year and this time he had some luck. Also, how the track was playing really had no impact on how I drove him. I just went out there and did my job. We had no particular strategy, and this is how everything worked out."

Moore had noted earlier in the season it can be difficult transition for a 4-year-old horse but that this one was a, "Tough horse and a good horse. Good horses find a way a overcome things."

Century Farroh rewarded his supporters with a payout of $8.60. Bettor's Wish paid $2.60 and Dorsoduro Hanover $7.00. The exacta returned $22.80, the trifecta $48.35 and the superfecta $38.13.

The Gregg Haston Memorial

Little Rocket Man

In the race prior to the featured event the Gregg Haston Memorial, Little Rocket Man, with Hoosier Park's perennial leading driver, Trace Tetrick holding the lines led from gate to wire and stopped the clock in a track equaling 1:47.2.

Trained by Missy Essig and owned by Russell Beeman and Jack Freeman, the 4-year-old son of Rockin Image -Gt Miss Royal unfortunately did not quality for the Dan Patch Stakes based on earnings. The Indiana champion was sent off as the 2-1 second choice and improved his 2020 record to 6-5-0-0 with the win in this $39,000 event.

Little Rocket Man defeated Gd Western Joe (Matt Kakaley) and Brassy Hanover (Scott Zeron).

He paid $6.00 to win.

Kimberly French, for Harrah's Hoosier Park