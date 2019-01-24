Day At The Track

The 35 horses are safe

12:20 PM 24 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
unnamed (1).jpg
Cream Ridge, NJ - 1/23/19 - The 35 harness racing trotters and pacers at risk to ship to the Canadian and Mexican slaughterhouses received enough support to by-pass a horrific end.
 
The Standardbred Retirement Foundation, (SRF) has either already moved most to safety or are scheduled to in the next 2 days. Those in need of veterinary care have received it already. The mare in foal has a wonderful offer from Fair Winds Farm in NJ to take her on to foal her, both mom and baby will then need homes.
 
Offers have been received and are being screened for experience, but this is a difficult match to make, therefore, other offers are appreciated.
 
Fair Winds will also take home the mare they had bred, Speed Week. They already have a few that were in trouble before and are now safe with them.
 
Morrisville College has reached out to help Sparkling Credit, the Celii family is helping the two they had bred, and Newhart will return to his family in Canada. A couple of other past owners have helped by paying to release the horses, but are unable to take them.
 
The greatest gifts have come from wonderful people who have offered homes and sponsorship, a long list that will be noted in the year end recognition.
 
Unfortunately, the youngest one, just 6, had suffered a fractured hip among other injuries and was humanely put at peace.
 
Home offers may fall through, and others, once screened, may not have enough experience, that will leave SRF in a bind, why more home offers and sponsorships are needed.
 
Thank you to all who have helped these vulnerable, needy horses.
 
You have changed their lives.
 
All 34 horses will be in quarantine for 30 days, in NJ, VA, and PA.
 
The facilities SRF uses have an open-door policy. Visitors are welcome.
 
Please email SRFHorsesandKids@gmail.com or call Tammy at 609-738-3255 to offer help with fostering or homing, to make a donation or visit AdoptaHorse.org.
 
Please email SRFHorsesandKids@gmail.com or call Tammy at 609-738-3255 to offer help with fostering or homing, to make a donation or visit AdoptaHorse.org.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Standardbred Retirement Foundation
 
 
 
Standardbred Retirement Foundation provides human care and services for horse in need of lifetime homes, and in crisis, through rehabilitation, training, adoption, life-long follow--up or life time sanctuary and offering therapeutic equine opportunities for children and adults.
 
Tammy Cailliau
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

The 35 horses are safe
24-Jan-2019 12:01 PM NZDT
Deadlines near for Dan Patch Awards banquet
24-Jan-2019 11:01 AM NZDT
Updated ARCI Standards for Racing Regulation
24-Jan-2019 07:01 AM NZDT
Hoosier Park Readies for 2019 Racing Season
24-Jan-2019 06:01 AM NZDT
Young Reinsman chasing dreams at Yonkers
24-Jan-2019 03:01 AM NZDT
Dakota Jackson reflects on first driving victory
24-Jan-2019 03:01 AM NZDT
Donald H. Zich, 76, dies
24-Jan-2019 02:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News