The 35 horses are safe

The Standardbred Retirement Foundation, (SRF) has either already moved most to safety or are scheduled to in the next 2 days. Those in need of veterinary care have received it already. The mare in foal has a wonderful offer from Fair Winds Farm in NJ to take her on to foal her, both mom and baby will then need homes.

Offers have been received and are being screened for experience, but this is a difficult match to make, therefore, other offers are appreciated.

Fair Winds will also take home the mare they had bred, Speed Week. They already have a few that were in trouble before and are now safe with them.

Morrisville College has reached out to help Sparkling Credit, the Celii family is helping the two they had bred, and Newhart will return to his family in Canada. A couple of other past owners have helped by paying to release the horses, but are unable to take them.

The greatest gifts have come from wonderful people who have offered homes and sponsorship, a long list that will be noted in the year end recognition.

Unfortunately, the youngest one, just 6, had suffered a fractured hip among other injuries and was humanely put at peace.

Home offers may fall through, and others, once screened, may not have enough experience, that will leave SRF in a bind, why more home offers and sponsorships are needed.

Thank you to all who have helped these vulnerable, needy horses.

You have changed their lives.

All 34 horses will be in quarantine for 30 days, in NJ, VA, and PA.

The facilities SRF uses have an open-door policy. Visitors are welcome.