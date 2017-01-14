NZ bred quinella in the WA Pacing Cup

The New Zealand bred harness racing four-year-old, the Bettor's Delight gelding Chicago Bull, proved to be one of Australia's best pacers tonight in taking out the $450,000 Tabtouch WA Pacing Cup run over 2936 metres, on the half-mile Gloucester Park track in Perth, Western Australia.

The late scratching of Bettors Fire left a field of 11 going to the post. Nine of the 11 pacers were New Zealand bred.

The only mare in the race Major Reality led early with not much pace on until the Hall team came looking first with Beaudiene Boaz who took the lead with Cyamach sitting parked out then Chicago Bull with Gary Hall in the sulky came around the field to sit parked out to give the Hall team a three pronged attack in front with a round and a half to go.

Joan Of Arc ( Courage Under Fire ) had an easy trip following Major Reality in the trail early and then three back before flashing home to get second with Soho Tribeca ( American Ideal ) holding on for third after making a big run with a round to go to sit parked out three wide.

Chicago Bull, regarded as one of the smallest pacers in commision, barely 14 hands high, has now taken his record to 30 starts, 18 wins, four seconds and four thirds for $871,329 in stakes.

The gross time of the race was 3.34.2 with a mile rate of 1:57.4.

Amazingly the trainer Gary Hall senior has now won eleven WA Pacing Cups with the last seven of those in a row.