NZ bred quinella in the WA Pacing Cup

01:59 AM 14 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
All-conquering pacer Chicago Bull
All-conquering pacer Chicago Bull
Jodie Hallows (Paceway Photos)

The New Zealand bred harness racing four-year-old, the Bettor's Delight gelding Chicago Bull, proved to be one of Australia's best pacers tonight in taking out the $450,000 Tabtouch WA Pacing Cup run over 2936 metres, on the half-mile Gloucester Park track in Perth, Western Australia.

The late scratching of Bettors Fire left a field of 11 going to the post. Nine of the 11 pacers were New Zealand bred.

The only mare in the race Major Reality led early with not much pace on until the Hall team came looking first with Beaudiene Boaz who took the lead with Cyamach sitting parked out then Chicago Bull with Gary Hall in the sulky came around the field to sit parked out to give the Hall team a three pronged attack in front with a round and a half to go.

Joan Of Arc (Courage Under Fire) had an easy trip following Major Reality in the trail early and then three back before flashing home to get second with Soho Tribeca (American Ideal) holding on for third after making a big run with a round to go to sit parked out three wide.

Chicago Bull, regarded as one of the smallest pacers in commision, barely 14 hands high, has now taken his record to 30 starts, 18 wins, four seconds and four thirds for $871,329 in stakes.

The gross time of the race was 3.34.2 with a mile rate of 1:57.4.

Amazingly the trainer Gary Hall senior has now won eleven WA Pacing Cups with the last seven of those in a row.

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Saturday card offers value at The Meadowlands
14-Jan-2017 02:01 AM NZDT
Dover Downs Extra 1-12-17
13-Jan-2017 22:01 PM NZDT
Dover Downs Preferred Pace to Arque Hanover
13-Jan-2017 12:01 PM NZDT
US House Leaders introduce anti-slaughter legislation
13-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Seek The Dragon on Cal Expo hot streak
13-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Betting Line foals eligible to M'lands, Vernon & Tioga
13-Jan-2017 09:01 AM NZDT
Ricky Macomber working on next 3,000 wins
13-Jan-2017 02:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News