The $50,000 Pinjarra Pacing Cup

Western Australia’s finest harness racing horses and trainers will hit the track at Pinjarra Paceway as they race with $50,000 on the line in the Pinjarra Pacing Cup.

More than 1000 spectators are expected to walk through the venue’s gates for the prestigious cup meet, the biggest on the Paceway’s calendar.

Gary Hall-trained powerhouse Chicago Bull has nominated for the race, with the five-year-old looking for its 31st win from 50 starts.

The New Zealand-bred pacer will go into the main event as one of the favourites, alongside the David Young-trained Major Catastrophe, which is searching for its 27th win from 104 starts.

Ohoka Punter also looms as a chance.

Outside of the main race, celebrity pony trots featuring names like Olympic silver medalist Sonja Johnson, and jockeys Danny Miller and Lucy Warwick, will keep the crowd entertained.

There will also be plenty of off-the-track entertainment, including live music, train rides for the kids and the new pop-up garden bar.

Pinjarra Paceway marketing manager Kathleen Howse said it was an exciting time for the club.

“It’s our biggest meet of the year so it’s always super exciting for us when the cup day rolls around,” she said.

“To have the best trainers and pacers from the state all coming to our track for the main race is always a bit prestigious.

“The event also attracts a lot of people to Pinjarra, so it’s a great way for us to showcase the town to outsiders.”

Gates open at 11am Monday, March 5 with the first race being run from 12.34pm. The main race will run later in the afternoon.

For more information on the day call the Pinjarra Paceway on 9531 1941.

Pinjarra Pacing Cup field

1. The Trilogy

Trainer – Kistrian Hawkins

Driver – Dylan Egerton-Green

Handicap – FR 1

2. Master Jaxon

Trainer – Kristian Hawkins

Driver – Colin Brown

Handicap – FR 2

3. Major Catastrophe

Trainer – David Young

Driver – Dean Miller (C)

Handicap – FR 3

4. Argyle Red

Trainer – Robert MacDonald

Driver – Morgan Woodley

Handicap – FR 4

5. Vultan Tin

Trainer – Phil Costello

Driver – Chris Voak

Handicap – FR 5

6. Ohoka Punter

Trainer – Gary Hall Snr

Driver – Stuart McDonald

Handicap – FR 6

7. Our Jimmy Johnstone

Trainer – Skye Bond

Driver – Ryan Warwick

Handicap – FR 7

8. Cut For An Ace

Trainer – Michael Brennan

Driver – Kyle Harper

Handicap – SR 1

9. The Bucket List

Trainer – Michael Brennan

Driver – Michael Grantham (C)

Handicap – SR 2

10. Heez On Fire

Trainer – Bill Horn

Driver – Aldo Cortopassi

Handicap – SR 3

11. My Hard Copy

Trainer – Gary Hall snr

Driver – Clinton Hall

Handicap – SR 4

12. Chicago Bull