Creatine ($2,182,138) is bred on the golden cross - Andover Hall-Muscles Yankee. He is a Breeders Crown champion and a multiple stakes race winner in both North America and Europe

First foals by Andover Hall in New Zealand to sell as yearlings in 2018 go under the hammer at the harness racing Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, on the 12th of February.

Andover Hall had his first crop (via frozen semen) of 24 live foals born in 2015 and are now current 2-year-olds. His second crop total 31 live foals and are current yearlings.

There are just the two yearlings by Andover Hall entered in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale. They are both colts, both entered on account of Breckon Farms and interestingly both colts are bred on the outstanding cross by Andover Hall from Muscles Yankee dams and they are two of the most influential trotting sires in the world over past decade. Before we delve into the two colts pedigrees we need to give you some details of these two great stallions as they are both sensational and prolific stallions that have changed the trotting breed world-wide.

Andover Hall

A $482,000 yearling, Andover Hall was the US Trotting Colt of the Year at two years of age (winning eight of his nine starts that year) and a world champion at three. Despite his illustrious racing career it is as a stallion that he has excelled, becoming one the current generation's most influential sires.

Andover Hall is the sire of 534 North American winners of over $77,500,000 including 11 millionaires world-wide. He has 184 progeny as $100,000 plus earners to date with 130 trotting in better than 1:55.

Andover Hall progeny include Nuncio ($4,409,198), Donato Hanover ($3,058,058), Creatine ($2,182,138), Pampered Princess ($1,740,605), Brad De Veluwe ($10,739,393 SEK), Spider Blue Chip ($1,229,717), Cedar Dove ($1,200,462), Beatgoeson Hanover ($1,151,959) and Adrian Chip ($1,136,910).

Muscles Yankee

The great son of Valley Victory, Muscles Yankee is still standing at stud in North America. He has progeny earnings of over $100,000,000 to date with 13 millionaires produced just in North America alone. They include Mr Muscleman ($4,032,206), Muscle Hill ($3,318,682) and Deweycheatumnhowe ($3,177,112).

He has 51 live foals bred in Australia and they have progeny earnings of over $1.5m to date. In New Zealand Muscles Yankee has 100 live foals, bred over 14 years, small crops and all by frozen semen that have progeny earnings of just under $3m to date. They include the full-brothers I Can Doosit 1:55.5 ($1,139,695), Sno's Big Boy 1:58.4 ($215,309) and a full-sister Yankeedoosie ($43,999). Yankeedoosie has a colt entered in the sale called American Pride selling as Lot 43, more on him shortly.

These two great stallions Andover Hall and Muscles Yankee have combined progeny earnings world-wide of over $180,000,000.

Two sons of Andover Hall that have stood in New Zealand that have been successful to date, are the ill-fated Monkey Bones and The Pres who have shown that they can produce top trotters. Monkey Bones has progeny earnings of over a million dollars to date and the young stallion The Pres has progeny earnings of $827,000 to date.

Now on to the outstanding cross, horses by Andover Hall from Muscle Yankee dams. Look at what this cross has produced to date (the top 14 only);

Creatine T4, 1:51.2 ($2,182,138) Now standing at stud in New Zealand.

Spider Blue Chip T3, 1:51.3 ($1,264,522)

I Can Doosit 1:55.5 ($1,139,695)

Upfront Billy T4, 1:52 ($810,422)

Sea Raven T4, 1:53.2f ($525,803)

Upfrontluckycarol T4, 1:53.3 ($311,934)

Kasha's Kid T6, ($299,478)

Vibe Blue Chip T3, 1:53.3f ($294,144)

AJ's Baby T4, 1:55.2f ($279,345)

Cue Hall T4, 1:53.3f ($267,186)

Lady Andi T3, 1:55.3f ($241,204)

Grana Padanno T4, 1:53.1s ($225,210)

Martino T4, 1:54.3f ($223,021)

Andy M T3, 1:54.1f ($221,202)

If you are a buyer at the Australasian Classic Yearling Sales this year then you have an opportunity of buying two of the best bred trotting colts at this years sale both bred on this outstanding cross, by Andover Hall from a Muscle Yankee dam.

They are;

Lot 43 – American Pride (brown colt Andover Hall / Yankeedoosie)

American Pride is the third foal of the Muscles Yankee mare Yankeedoosie who won four races and $43,999 in stakes.Yankeedoosie is a full sister to the Group One winning millionaire I Can Doosit and Group 3 winner Sno's Big Boy who won 15 races and $215,309.

Lot 93 – Cyber Attack (bay colt Andover Hall / Cyberspace)

Cyber Attack is the first foal from the Muscles Yankee, Group placed, race winning mare Cyberspace.Cyberspace is from a Pine Chip daughter of the 3-year-old trotter of the year Inda Bank (10 wins and $126,410) who in turn is out of the champion trotter Indette (21 wins 29 places - 1983-1984 Trotter Of The Year)

This colt is blessed with that much speed in his pedigree and with the great cross (Andover Hall - Muscles Yankee) an added attraction this colt is for the most discerning buyer.

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue click on this link.

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings click on this link.

Australasian Classic - Sale of the Century

Muscle Hill - World's greatest trotting sire

Speedster He’s Watching a life-changer