The Black Prince tipped to reign in heats

Keinbah trainer Roy Roots jnr expects The Black Prince to qualify on Saturday night for the New South Wales Derby and be better again for the group 1 final the following week.

The Black Prince will start from gate three with Chris Geary in the gig in the second of three 2400-metre heats at Menangle Park.

The Bettors Delight gelding has won five of six starts since coming from New Zealand. His only defeat was a half-metre second in the group 3 Simpson Memorial (1609m) to the Darren Elder-trained Bright Energy last month after a luckless run at Menangle.

Roots said he would be shocked if The Black Prince didn’t finish in the top four and make the Derby decider.

“He’s a really good horse,” Roots jnr said.

“He just needs a bit of luck in running and he will be right there.

“These races are always hard, there’s good horses in there, but he’s a good horse himself.

“The whole preparation has been based around this race and I think he will go really good tomorrow night but even better the week after.”

Morisset trainer Mark Callaghan will start Royal Gamble from gate 10 in the same heat.

Callaghan also has Culinary Delight racing in the group 3 Robin Dundee Stakes for mares on the program.