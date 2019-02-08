Day At The Track

The Captain and Beach boost APG Sale

04:53 AM 08 Feb 2019 NZDT
Captaintreacherous, harness racing
Captaintreacherous - His first crop is excelling on the track.

The Australian Pacing Gold Yearling Sale in Melbourne on Sunday February 3rd was a great day for the harness racing Victorian breeding establishment Empire Stallions. In total, 84 of the 225 catalogued yearlings were sired by the Empire stallions and what a terrific group they were!

Sale numbers show that Captaintreacherous and his sire Somebeachsomewhere gave the APG Yearling Sale more firepower than ever this year with their yearlings grossing $1,554,000. Seven of the top ten highest priced sale yearlings were by Somebeachsomewhere or Captaintreacherous.

The first Australian yearling crop from the USA two-year-old boom sire Captaintreacherous led ALL sale sires with his average of $45,715.  In total, 9 colts and 5 fillies by Captaintreacherous went through the ring with his top-price selling for $82,500 for the outstanding colt out of Behappysam NZ, the dam of two $150,000+ winners. Tim Bunning, who owns his promising 2YO brother by Mach Three, signed for the colt.

Lot #135, another colt by Captaintreacherous, out of the Art Major mare The Baggy Green was purchased by the U.S. partnership of Marc Hanover & Gordon Banks for $78,000. Selling for $70,000 was Lot #116, the Captaintreacherous colt out of Slip Slop Slap by Perfect Art. The striking individual is a half-brother to the 2018 Chariots of Fire Champion Jilliby Kung Fu p,1:48.8 ($526,710).  Also selling for $70,000 was Lot #162, another Captaintreacherous colt, out of Always A Target, a sister to the sensational Four Starzzz Shark (GR1) winning mare Milly Perez p,1:52.7 ($343,882).

Somebeachsomewhere also had an exceptional sale selling 23 lots including the top priced yearling of the day. The very impressive colt out of the Western Ideal mare Ideal Priority, a full-brother to the Australian 2 & 3YO Filly of the Year & Breeders Crown Champion Petacular p,1:55.6 ($454,083), stole the show bringing $130,000. The colt, consigned by Durham Park of Victoria, was purchased by Tom Hogan.

Lot #206, a gorgeous Somebeachsomewhere colt out of Dreams Of Heaven by Safely Kept, was sold for $95,000 by breeder Susan Wegmann and is a full brother to the multiple GR1 Winning Champion Menin Gate p,1:54.3 ($574,758). The Somebeachsomewhere filly out of the 100% producing Live Or Die broodmare Perfect Life was knocked down at $80,000 and went to Justin Baker. Victorian trainer Mattie Craven was all smiles when he signed for Lot #197 for $70,000 – a stunning Somebeachsomewhere colt out of a half-sister to Lazarus consigned by Benstud Standardbreds.

A list of all sales results can be found at apgold.com.au.

Hernesslink Media

