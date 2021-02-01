Swear. The Comtois horse, a family tradition at Chaux Denis Farm.

Two generations later, Danny Pujol, grandson of Alexis, a watchmaker by trade, will satisfy his passion for horses by continuing his grandfather’s Comtois breeding activity. In addition to maintaining the family expertise, Danny will also promote the Comtoise breed across eastern France. Dany still fights today for the maintenance of the traditions and the defense of the current interest in the use of the horse, in the forest, in the fields (harrows), in the vineyard and in the city.

Passing on his know-how regarding the coupling

Today, in La Chaux Denis, the breeding and use of horses continues in La Chaux Denis with Dany’s children, especially his daughter Sophie, his granddaughter Camille and his son-in-law Frédéric Morin, who in addition to the breeding activity opened a driving school in September 2019. Frédéric has 33 years of experience in the horse trade.

He began his career in harness racing and harness racing as a young driver before moving to the National Studs in 1999.

Today he puts all his expertise at your service at the Ecuries de la Chaux Denis in Pont-d’Héry, in order to insist on his know-how in the use and use of horses (traction of animals, work on foot, etc.) .

Of course, the March pandemic and containment had an impact on the development of activity. Frédéric emphasizes, however, that the months of July and August were more than satisfactory for customers and visitors, who were very satisfied with the training courses offered. He remembers that classes are aimed at adults and children from 6 years of age, regardless of their level.

An internship in February

For the February holidays, a discovery course with an adapted cavalry (ponies) is offered from Monday 8 to Saturday 13 and from Monday 15 to Saturday 20 February. It also offers gift certificates for birthdays. But Frédéric recently developed an approach to teaching animals in a workshop with the Besançon University Hospital. Children not only come to ride or harness, but also to various horse-related activities in order to forget their suffering.

The stables of Chaux Denis also offer carriage rides alone or with the family, weddings with horses and demonstrations of all kinds (e.g. Roman chariots) or slingshots.

Phone. 06.78.42.50.53 or 03.84.37.20.29 or by post.