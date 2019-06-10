The Downtown Bus gets upset win

The Downtown Bus (Tim Tetrick) charges late to win a leg of the Graduate Series for 4-year-old pacers at Tioga Downs on Sunday (June 10).

The five-eighths oval at Nichols NY played host to two harness racing divisions of the Graduate Series for both pacers and trotters. All divisions raced for a purse of $50,000.

In the first division for pacers all eyes were on the two favorites, Courtly Choice (David Miller) and Lather Up (Montrell Teague) but it was The Downtown Bus ($25.20) to steal the show.

The Downtown Bus went straight to the lead and hit the first quarter is :26.0. Courtly Choice then took over as they went by the stands for the first time and led at the halfway point in :54.0. Lather up went first-over as they headed around the second turn and pressured Courtly Choice all the way down the backstretch. Courtly Choice still had the lead as they reached three-quarters in 1:20.0. By the time they got to the stretch he had put away Lather Up.

The Downtown Bus, who is owned by trainer Jeffrey Gillis and Ellen Ott, followed in the pocket seat for the whole trip. He would find an opening on the inside and squeeze by just before hitting the finish line in a career best of 1:48.2. Courtly Choice settled for second. Lather Up managed to hold on for third.

The Downtown Bus is a 4-year-old gelding by Mach Three . It was his third win this season and his 14th career victory.

Late moving Backstreet Shadow (Tim Tetrick) wins second division of Graduate Series for pacers.

This Is The Plan (Yannick Gingras) went straight to the lead and put up all the early numbers (:26.2, :55.1, 1:21.1)

Backstreet Shadow ($10.00), who is owned by William Hartt and trained by Scott Di Domenico, was second-over going around the last turn and went three-wide in the stretch to go by and win in 1:49.1. This Is The Plan held on for second. Done Well (Dexter Dunn) finished third.



Backstreet Shadow

Backstreet Shadow is a 4-year-old gelding by Shadow Play . It is his fourth win this season and 11th career victory.

Custom Cantab (David Miller) wins the first division of the Graduate Series for trotters.

Custom Cantab ($5.40) went to the lead before hitting the first quarter mark in :28.0. She stayed in control to led to a half of :57.3. Muscle M Up (Ake Svanstedt) went first over and the two battled around the final turn with Custom Cantab hanging on to the lead and hitting three-quarters in 1:24.2.



Custom Cantab

Custom Cantab, who is owned by Knutsson Trotting Inc. and trained by Svanstedt, dug down deep in the stretch and won in a lifetime best of 1:52.4. Muscle M Up was second best with Mississippi Storm (Tim Tetrick getting third money.

Custom Cantab is a 4-year-old mare by Mr Cantab . It was her first win of 2019 and her 16th career victory.

Crystal Fashion (Tim Tetrick) hangs on to capture the second division of the Graduate series for trotters.

Crystal Fashion ($7.40) Put up all the early numbers (:28.3, :58.1, 1:26.1). He battled Fiftydollarbill (David Miller) all around the final turn. Fiftydollarbill actually stuck a head in front in the stretch.

Crystal Fashion, who is owned by Fashion Farms LLC and trained by Jim Campbell, found another gear and won in 1:53.3. Fiftydollarbill was second best. Six Pack (Ake Svanstedt) was trapped in the pocket and had to settle for third.



Crystal Fashion

Crystal Fashion is 4-year-old gelding by Cantab Hall . It was his second win in 2019. He now owns 15 career victories.

Tim Tetrick drove five winners on the day including three Graduate Series races. His other two wins came with Captain Deo ($2.50) and Manofmanyimages ($10.20).

Tioga Downs returns to live racing with a special Monday matinee featuring two divisions of the New York Sire Stakes for 3-year-old pacing fillies. The 14 race card starts at 1 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com.

John Horne

for Tioga Downs.