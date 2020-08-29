'The Extra Mile' podcast debuts

SMYRNA, Del. -- The Extra Mile, a new biweekly news-magazine podcast centered around harness racing, debuts with a Pepsi North America Cup preview which was released this morning (Friday, Aug. 28).

James Witherite, who has served as a race caller, oddsmaker, handicapper, publicist and columnist in his 15 years in harness racing, presents this new podcast to share the stories of harness racing's events, participants and challenges on a familiar and sophisticated -- yet accessible -- platform.

The debut episode features an in-depth look at a top contender on Saturday's North America Cup program at Woodbine Mohawk Park, as well an inside perspective at Clinton Raceway's unique and innovative approach to weathering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Listeners can access the debut of The Extra Mile at this link, and can follow The Extra Mile on Twitter at @DHNExtraMile.