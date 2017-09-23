The Grand Circuit Rolls Into The Red Mile

Grand Circuit shifts to the Bluegrass for a fortnight of top quality harness racing at Lexington, KY - With 2017 The Little Brown Jug now history, the focus of the harness racingshifts to the Bluegrass for a fortnight of top quality harness racing at The Red Mile and the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale

Racing begins on Thursday, September 28 with a 7 p.m. post time which continues through Saturday, September 30. The 1:00 p.m. matinee cards start on Sunday, October 1 and return for the Thursday - Sunday schedule October 5-8.

The first draw is on Monday, September 25 with the box closing at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The condition sheet is available on the web. Electronic entry is encouraged and the Race Office & Judges contact information is available on the condition sheet.

All information pertinent to bringing your stable to The Red Mile (including stall applications which must be filed) may be accessed from this page

The Clubhouse dining room will be open on all race dates, make your reservations by calling (859) 255-0752.

The Lexington Yearling sale where champions are sold kicks off on the evening of Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. and continues through Saturday.

The city of Lexington offers much in the way of entertainment available during your stay including fine dining and an active nighttime scene.

Come join the fun!

Nick Salvi