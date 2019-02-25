Great trotting action took place today on the Grand Prix de Paris undercard.

The first groupe level race this day was the monte Gr. III Prix d’Avenches (purse 70,000€, 2175 meters, eight starters) with the 1.12.8kr timed verdict in favor of 7/2 odds For Me Quick (4g First de Retz - Lakeba) with Adrien Lamy aboard for Ecurie Quick Star and trainer Maik Esper.

The now four-time winner in 14 outings defeated 7.2/1 Fandango du Chene (4g Rodrigo Jet) ridden by P.Ph. Ploquin for trainer Julien LeMer and owner Claude Guedj.

The 4.8/1 odds Full Option (4f Atlas de Joudes) took the third check for jockey Christopher Corbin, trainer Philippe Allaire and Kevin Tebirent.

The Gr. III monte Prix Paul Bastard (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters) produced an upset winner in the 10.3/1 Exotica de Retz (5f Prodigious-Quayaya) handled by Mme.Delphine Beaufils-Ernault for trainer Sebastian Ernault and Ecurie des Charmes.

Exotica now sports five career wins in 24 starts for 397,950€ earned. 34.1/1 Eolia de Houelle (5f Goetmals Wood) was second with Anthony Barrier in the irons and the 5/10 favorite Evangeline Blue (5f Speedy Blue) was third for Mathieu Mottier. Race timed was 1.13.4kr.



Exotica de Retz - LeTrot photo Exotica de Retz - LeTrot photo