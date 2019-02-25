The Grand Prix de Paris undercard

Exotica de Retz - LeTrot photo
Today the Quinte+ was also at Vincennes in the Prix de la Lusuphorie (purse 56,000€, 2850 meters, 15 starters).
The 3.2/1 Baladin Hongrois (8g Bon Conseil-Relodie) scored for trainer/driver Arnaud Desmottes. Baladin now has 11 career wins in 40 appearances. 6/1 Cocktail Julino (7g Pagalor) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and owner/trainer L.B. Martin. Third went to 5/1 Cicero Neo (7gMandarino Blue) with Pierre Vercruysse up for breeder/owner/trainer Jan Vanhoucke. 13.3/1 Copernic de Play and 16.8/1 Aufor de Mire completed the top five and helped create a 3,358.80€ payoff to 502 holders of the 2€ winning Quinte+ ticket.
The Q+ pool today was 5,620,731€ and the total race pools (all bets) exceeded 10,553,000€.
The day’s final groupe action was in the Prix de la Mayenne (Gr. III, purse 80.000€, 2700 meters, 14 starters) with the 1.12.7kr timed victory to 1.8/1 favorite Dreambreaker (6g Offshore Dream-Brooke Boko) trained and reined by Jean Michel Bazire for Germany’s Stall Oberkracher.
In France and under Bazire’s guidance Dreambreaker has won seven times in 13 starts, raising his life earnings to 293,168€.
2.4/1 The Bucket List F (5m Raja Mirchi-Global Keepsake) was second for driver Franck Ouvrie, trainer Mme. Helena Burman and Stall Falkbolagen AB.
Third went to 5.8/1 Calle Crown (5m Great Challenger- Hillary Crown) with Bjorn Goop aboard for trainer Tomas Malmqvist.
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink