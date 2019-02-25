Day At The Track

The Grand Prix de Paris undercard

03:06 AM 26 Feb 2019 NZDT
For Me Quick,Harness racing
For Me Quick
LeTrot photo
Great trotting action took place today on the Grand Prix de Paris undercard.
 
The first groupe level race this day was the monte Gr. III Prix d’Avenches (purse 70,000€, 2175 meters, eight starters) with the 1.12.8kr timed verdict in favor of 7/2 odds For Me Quick (4g First de Retz- Lakeba) with Adrien Lamy aboard for Ecurie Quick Star and trainer Maik Esper.
 
The now four-time winner in 14 outings defeated 7.2/1 Fandango du Chene (4g Rodrigo Jet) ridden by P.Ph. Ploquin for trainer Julien LeMer and owner Claude Guedj.
 
The 4.8/1 odds Full Option (4f Atlas de Joudes) took the third check for jockey Christopher Corbin, trainer Philippe Allaire and Kevin Tebirent.
 
The Gr. III monte Prix Paul Bastard (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters) produced an upset winner in the 10.3/1 Exotica de Retz (5f Prodigious-Quayaya) handled by Mme.Delphine Beaufils-Ernault for trainer Sebastian Ernault and Ecurie des Charmes. 
 
Exotica now sports five career wins in 24 starts for 397,950€ earned. 34.1/1 Eolia de Houelle (5f Goetmals Wood) was second with Anthony Barrier in the irons and the 5/10 favorite Evangeline Blue (5f Speedy Blue) was third for Mathieu Mottier. Race timed was 1.13.4kr.

Exotica de Retz    - LeTrot photo


Today the Quinte+ was also at Vincennes in the Prix de la Lusuphorie (purse 56,000€, 2850 meters, 15 starters).

The 3.2/1 Baladin Hongrois (8g Bon Conseil-Relodie) scored for trainer/driver Arnaud Desmottes. Baladin now has 11 career wins in 40 appearances. 6/1 Cocktail Julino (7g Pagalor) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and owner/trainer L.B. Martin. Third went to 5/1 Cicero Neo (7gMandarino Blue) with Pierre Vercruysse up for breeder/owner/trainer Jan Vanhoucke. 13.3/1 Copernic de Play and 16.8/1 Aufor de Mire completed the top five and helped create a 3,358.80€ payoff to 502 holders of the 2€ winning Quinte+ ticket.

The Q+ pool today was 5,620,731€ and the total race pools (all bets) exceeded 10,553,000€.

The day’s final groupe action was in the Prix de la Mayenne (Gr. III, purse 80.000€, 2700 meters, 14 starters) with the 1.12.7kr timed victory to 1.8/1 favorite Dreambreaker (6g Offshore Dream-Brooke Boko) trained and reined by Jean Michel Bazire for Germany’s Stall Oberkracher.

In France and under Bazire’s guidance Dreambreaker has won seven times in 13 starts, raising his life earnings to 293,168€.
2.4/1 The Bucket List F (5m Raja Mirchi-Global Keepsake) was second for driver Franck Ouvrie, trainer Mme. Helena Burman and Stall Falkbolagen AB.

Third went to 5.8/1 Calle Crown (5m Great Challenger- Hillary Crown) with Bjorn Goop aboard for trainer Tomas Malmqvist.

 

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

