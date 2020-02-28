The Grand Prix will be fast n furious

With only three races remaining for the 2019/20 Australian Pacing Gold Trotting Masters, the race to be crowned the premier trotter is very much alive.

Three trotters currently sit atop of the leaderboard with Habibi Inta, Winterfell and Tornado Valley gaining 100 points each, no trotter has claimed multiple victories yet this season.

This weekend, the Gr.1 $100,000 Hygain Australian Trotting Grand Prix will take place at TABCORP Park, Melton and star performer Tornado Valley will take centre stage.

And deservedly so.

The Andy and Kate Gath prepared squaregaiting steamroller chases yet another home state feature while victory will also propel him to the outright lead in his quest to be crowned the champion trotter this season.

Tornado Valley won this event two years ago but ran an inglorious race last year when dropping out as favourite when 9th behind Big Jack Hammer after putting together nine (9) straight victories.

In 36 starts for the Gath stable, the Skyvalley – Begin gelding has won 27 times with features including the Inter Dominion Grand Final, Great Southern Star, Maori Mile (x 2), Chris Howe Cup (x 2), Knight Pistol (x 2), Bruce Skeggs Memorial (x 2), Coulter Crown, Bill Collins and a stack of open class events.

Naturally, he holds the title as the nation’s premier trotter but somewhat surprisingly, he’s still yet to be crowned the APG Trotting Master.

Victory will go a long way in securing the title but it’s not a given with some classy rivals prepared to take him on in the 2240m mobile start feature.

Tornado Valley has drawn ideally in gate three.

Auckland trainers Michelle Wallis and Bernie Hackett have a dual pronged attack with Temporale and Massive Metro representing their stable.

Interestingly, Massive Metro is the trotter that also has a perfect opportunity to claim the title of Trotting Master this season.

And if triumphant, he will head back home for the final two legs of the series with a healthy lead over his rivals.

The remaining legs include the ANZAC and Rowe Cups at Alexandra Park, Auckland on April 24 and May 1 respectively.

Massive Metro has been placed third in both the Inter Dominion Grand Final (Winterfell) and the Great Southern Star (Tornado Valley).

Massive Metro has drawn awkwardly, the inside of the second-line while Temporale starts from gate two.

Defending champion Big Jack Hammer scored at long odds last season and will start at similar odds this weekend after landing gate 13, the outside of the second-line.

The David Aiken prepared trotter has won only two races since his upset victory in this event last year.

Classy mares Red Hot Tooth (gate 1) and Dance Craze (gate 4) will command plenty of respect, both trotters are in super form and both have drawn to advantage.

Dance Craze was a runner-up last year behind Big Jack Hammer.

Fan favourite Wobelee will command plenty of attention given his outstanding form this campaign, the classy trotter performed strongly last start when a runner-up behind Tornado Valley in the Knight Pistol.

The Alison and Chris Alford prepared trotter will start from gate six.

Sydney trotter Tough Monarch is capable of taking down any rival on his night but faces a tricky draw (gate 7) this weekend, the Rickie Alchin prepared performer was third in this event last year.

The last Sydney trained trotter to win the Grand Prix was the Darren Hancock prepared On Thunder Road back in 2017 and the astute horseman returns this weekend with the talented Drop The Hammer.

And just like On Thunder Road, Drop The Hammer is bred to be a pacer.

Drop The Hammer will start from gate nine, two off the second-line.

Also heading down from Sydney is Empire Bay, from the stables of Joe and Mary Rando, the handy trotter faces a tough challenge after landing a second-line draw (gate 10).

Local trotters Aleppo Murphy (gate 5) and Sundons Courage (gate 11) are both chasing their biggest victories to date.

The Grand Prix is listed as race 8 and scheduled to start at 9.03pm local time.