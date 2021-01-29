Horseman And Fair World closes down

Bidding you goodbye is as tough a thing possible to do, but that’s what is happening today with the closing of Horseman Publishing Co., which includes Harness Racing Weekend Preview, harnessracing.com, and the 144-year-old The Horseman And Fair World magazine.

In the new and free HarnessRacing Weekend Preview, editor and general manager Kathy Parker expresses her thoughts on the closing of the doors of the company that in 2010 was honored with the prestigious Proximity Award for achievements in harness racing.

Associate editor Gordon Waterstone and advertising manager Lynne Myers also give their thanks to the loyal readers and advertisers.

We also have plenty of racing stories in our final edition, including a conversation with driver Yannick Gingras about his out-of-the-ordinary night last Saturday at the Meadowlands as well as his drives in the Big M features this weekend.

Sunday is the famed Prix d’Amerique at the Vincennes racetrack in Paris, France, and we have the story and the full field. In addition to other racing stories, we also have the obituary of longtime owner/breeder Bob Key.

All great things must come to an end, and sadly that now includes the long and storied history of The Horseman And Fair World, harnessracing.com and HarnessRacing Weekend Preview. Please stay healthy and safe in 2021 and beyond. Thank you all from the bottom of all our hearts!