The Horseman's Voice - December 21, 20/20

In this harness racing edition of The Horsewoman's Voice:

Heather Vitale - A 3rd generation horseWOMAN, 'global correspondent' who's known around the world for her promoting of the sport we all love; she delves into her history with her Driver-Trainer mom as she eventually gives in and finds her true love of horses in time!



Amy Hollar - 3rd generation horseWOMAN known around the Industry as one of the first "Queen's" of Standardbred racing for her selfless work in the Industry not only for her family stable but also for her over two decades of wearing various 'hats' in her tenure with her horseperson's association.



Katelyn Hickman - An exotic animal (as well as horse) trainer/nutritionist who's new to the sport but not new to animals in the general sense. She taps into her training over the years and how she's made a name for herself in a specialized Industry working for a myriad of people/places but also giving insight to her training and how nutrition is a key component in any animals' overall well-being/health.



The next edition of The Horseman's Voice is set for next Monday, January 4, 2021, so hold onto your lines!!

Eric M. Poders