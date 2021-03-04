The Horseman's Voice with Freddie Hudson

In this exclusive edition of The Horseman's Voice we have Freddie Hudson a 3rd generation harness racing driver/trainer extraordinaire and primary host of the Harness Racing Alumni Show talks about his own history of the sport as a little kid and taking over the responsibilites of his father's training stable then starting out on his own from the 1970's.
He then opens up immediately about lobbying efforts he's undertaken with a myriad of people since 2015, how the process works and how important collaboration is with the entire Standardbred Industry.
Freddie then brainstorms several ideas, mostly marketing centric, and gives his viewpoints on the 'State of the Industry' from the past, currently and for the future.
Wishing him the best of luck on his continued lobbying efforts in our nations' capital, Washington, D.C.
