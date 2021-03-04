Day At The Track

The Horseman's Voice with Freddie Hudson

03:44 AM 04 Mar 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Freddie Hudson, harness racing
Freddie Hudson a third generation horseman
In this exclusive edition of The Horseman's Voice we have Freddie Hudson a 3rd generation harness racing driver/trainer extraordinaire and primary host of the Harness Racing Alumni Show talks about his own history of the sport as a little kid and taking over the responsibilites of his father's training stable then starting out on his own from the 1970's.
 
He then opens up immediately about lobbying efforts he's undertaken with a myriad of people since 2015, how the process works and how important collaboration is with the entire Standardbred Industry.
 
Freddie then brainstorms several ideas, mostly marketing centric, and gives his viewpoints on the 'State of the Industry' from the past, currently and for the future.
 
Wishing him the best of luck on his continued lobbying efforts in our nations' capital, Washington, D.C.
 
 
The next edition of The Horseman's Voice is set for Monday, March 15, 2021, with three (3) horsewomen, so hold onto your lines - we're going to tap into some really interesting women in the sport from all aspects - new, old, multi-generational; yet they all have their own stories!
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

The Horseman's Voice with Freddie Hudson
04-Mar-2021 03:03 AM NZDT
Cumberland Fair to become mainstay
03-Mar-2021 13:03 PM NZDT
Scirocco Rob dominates Open Trot
03-Mar-2021 13:03 PM NZDT
M Life Rewards Series underway
03-Mar-2021 13:03 PM NZDT
Open Trot to I Know My Chip
03-Mar-2021 12:03 PM NZDT
Blue Ivy takes on male rivals
03-Mar-2021 09:03 AM NZDT
Strong start for trainer Kyle Spagnola
03-Mar-2021 09:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News