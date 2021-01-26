



In this edition of harness racing's The Horseman's Voice Jeff Gural - 1st generation horseperson, he shares his love of the sport from his humble beginnings going to Roosevelt Raceway with his friends and playing competitive sports with them whilst growing up in New York City.

After attending college and travelling to all major racetracks across the country during that time; he reminisces about convincing his wife to get a bungalow near Monticello Raceway and the rest until the current history.

In the late 1980's he buys his own farm and expanded to buy another farm in another state altogether to expand and enhance his breeding operation.



He then delves into his business model as a breeder and how he 'buys' back pieces (small %ages) of horses with trainers he has solid relationships.

A great listen and a savior/visionary of sorts of the entire Standardbred Industry; it's more of a 'getting to know' the humble 'nice guy' behind the name everyone knows - Jeff Gural



