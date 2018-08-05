Day At The Track

The Ice Dutchess freezes out foes in Doherty

06:20 AM 05 Aug 2018 NZST
The Ice Dutchess, harness racing
The Ice Dutchess (Muscle Hill) and driver Johnny Takter win the James Doherty Memorial
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - August 4, 2018 - The Ice Dutchess won Saturday's $357,450 James Doherty Memorial for 2-year-old filly trotters, besting Beautiful Sin by a neck in 1:53 4/5 at the Meadowlands.

Hanna Dreamgirl was third by three-quarters of a length.

The Ice Dutchess and Beautiful Sin both are from the stable of trainer Jimmy Takter, who has won the Doherty Memorial three years in a row and six of the last nine editions.

Johnny Takter, Jimmy's brother, drove The Ice Dutchess and put the filly in front on the backstretch after Hanovers Best left quickly from post nine and set the tempo of :28 to the first quarter. The Ice Dutchess yielded the lead to Beautiful Sin at the half, reached in :56.4, and followed the leader through three-quarters in 1:25.4.

After turning for home, Johnny Takter and The Ice Dutchess found room inside and trotted to her second win in three starts. Her loss was by a nose in last week's Doherty eliminations.

The Ice Dutchess is a daughter of Muscle Hill out of The Ice Queen and a full sister to stakes-winner Ice Attraction. She was purchased for $320,000 at last fall's Standardbred Horse Sale and is owned by John Floren's Coyote Wynd Farms. She pushed her earnings to $189,790.

The Ice Dutchess paid $12.80, $4.80 and $3.40 Beautiful Sin paid $2.60 and $2.20. Hanna Dreamgirl paid $3.40.

From the Meadowlands Publicity Department

 

