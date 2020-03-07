The King crowns McCarthy's year

YOU could hardly call it a hoodoo . . .not when you are renowned as one of the champions of your sport.

Yet star reinsman Luke McCarthy certainly got a monkey off his back with a magnificent victory in tonight's $1m Ainsworth Miracle Mile at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

West Australian pacer King Of Swing defied all the efforts of star four-year-old Lochinvar Art to run him down as he scored a stirring two-and-a-half metre win over the Chariots Of Fire winner with the winner's stablemate Alta Orlando a head back in third place.

The winner ran a stunning 1:48.0 mile to join an elite list of pacers to have won the Hunter Cup and the Miracle Mile in the same season.

King Of Swing also joined champions such as Mount Eden, Royal Force, Pure Steel, Preux Chevalier, Village Kid and Norms Daughter who have made the long journey from Western Australia to win Australasia's greatest sprint race.

McCarthy was always excited to be driving a horse he described as a "machine" . . . and a versatile one at that.

The race threw up the first surprise when Majordan tore across from the outside draw to take up the running.

No sooner had he settled there when McCarthy took on his brother with King Of Swing and found the front in a slick 28.8s first quarter of the mile.

He didn't get much peace in front though as Lochinvar Art (David Moran) kept at him for most of the race.

"We always knew he had ability when he won a Derby in WA," explained part-owner Glen Moore.

"Trainer Gary Hall senior recommended we send him over to Craig Cross and Luke McCarthy and we had confidence in their ability to run him around as we felt it could be an attitude problem.

"We thought the cross and McCarthy team could rejuvenate him and they have certainly done the job.

"We're pinching ourselves as to what this horse has done in winning three groups one races in recent weeks and the things this horse has not only done but may go on to do."

McCarthy looked slightly stunned by his win:

"Thanks for trusting me with the drive and Gary Hall senior for sending us the horse. He knew how good this horse was and he wasn't putting his best foot forward [in WA]," he said.

"To give us a crack with him and to win the Hunter Cup and now the Miracle Mile, well it's a dream come true.

"I've been trying for a long time to win this race so it is a special thrill to win it - at last."