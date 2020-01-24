The Legend who lived life to the end

Alan [Snr] on the right seen here with Alan Galloway in Auckland in March 2019 with Chase Auckland in the background

Word came today that one of the real pioneers of the Harness Racing Breeding Industry in Australia had passed away.

Alan Playford Galloway died suddenly on Thursday 23rd January at his home in Coffs Harbour , NSW at the age of 92.

It was Alan [Snr] and his wife Barbara that commenced the now famous world wide Breeding name of ALABAR [a combination of the first three letters of their Christian names].

Alan was a rugged Aussie Rules footballer in his younger days in Adelaide playing at the highest level in the SANFL and representing his State.

He also served in the SA Mounted Police Force for a number of years before taking early retirement and purchasing a dairy farm at Mt Barker in the Adelaide hills in the 1950’s. Along with the farm came a Standardbred broodmare, Stormy Princess and so Alan and Barbara quickly became Harness Racing participants.

Stepping Chief, Trainer Hanover and Golden Adios were the first three stallions that Alan took under his wing and during this time three children arrived to join the Galloway clan - Julie [now deceased], Alan Jnr and Greer.

Alan Jnr relocated the Alabar home to Echuca, Victoria in 1979 and the rest is history, as they say, with the ALABAR name and brand at the forefront of Standardbred breeding worldwide.

Alan [Snr] never let his age slow him down - he loved fast cars , yachts , planes and had an uncanny knack of reading Harness Racing pedigrees. It was just two days before his passing that he circulated a list of Yearlings, recommending that his son Alan purchase at the Melbourne Yearling Sales on 2nd February.

He was also planning on flying to Melbourne to watch the ALABAR syndicated horse Chase Auckland take on his rivals in the prestigious Hunter Cup.

Alan was preceded in death by his daughter Julie and is survived by his wife Barbara , children Alan and Greer and grandchildren Thomas and Brooke.

A full obituary will follow next week.

John Coffey