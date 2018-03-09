The Meadowlands returns on Friday

East Rutherford, NJ - With this week's nor'easter behind us, the forecast is friendly for live harness racing at The Meadowlands to return with twin 13 race cards on the menu for Friday and Saturday.

No fewer than nine trotting races populate Friday's offering with the featured $20,000 Preferred Handicap trot coming up early in race two.

With Friday past's card having been a casualty of last week's winter storm, the seven horse Preferred looks an awful lot like the field that had been drawn for that program.

Gural Hanover (PP#7 Yannick Gingras) and Opulent Yankee (PP#6 Andy Miller) compose the favored entry, coupled for wagering purposes due to the common ownership of Jeff Gural's Little E, LLC.

Gural Hanover is closing in on $1 million in career earnings for Gural and partners Burke Racing, Weaver Bruscemi and Panhellenic Stable and is making his 2018 debut. Ron Burke conditions the now 7-year-old son of Crazed who prepped with a sizzling 1:53 qualifier two weeks ago.

Opulent Yankee already has a pair of wins and a second in three tries thus far in the new year for trainer Julie Miller. Also aged seven years, the Muscles Yankee gelding races for Stolz and Geiger as partners with Little E and recently eclipsed the $400,000 mark lifetime for his connections.

Gonna Fly, Rossini, Fashion Creditor, LMC Mass Gem and Melady's Monet will provide the competition.

You've got your guaranteed horizontal pools, free program pages and $126,952 in the Jackpot Super Hi-5 pool to generate interest.

Post time is 6:35 pm.

Nick Salvi