The Melissa Rennie stable red hot

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE – The Melissa Rennie stable was red hot Saturday afternoon capturing the top two spots in the featured harness racing event at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

The $2,400 featured event saw Red Magician go off as the longest shot on the board at 13-1 odds but hit the wire first overcoming his heavily favoured stablemate, Euchred (Driven by Adam Merner). Corey MacPherson sent Red Magician to the lead off the gate tripping the quarter-mile marker in 29 seconds before fellow Rennie trainee Euchred came calling and was released to the lead. The half was hit in 58.2 before three-quarters in 1:28.2 while Red Magician sat patiently in the two-hole. MacPherson made his move in the stretch drive getting up to win by three-quarters-of-a-length over Euchred while Eagle Jolt (Marc Campbell) was third to complete the healthy $740.60 triactor ticket. Dale and Ronnie Rennie of Elmsdale, P.E.I., hold the ownership papers of Red Magician.

The victory was one of two on the program for Rennie, who also won the Denny King Pace with Miss Sangria in 2:02.1 with Merner in the bike for owner Alex MacPhee of Clyde River, P.E.I.

Dusty Lane Zendaya posted a mild upset in the $2,350 Fillies and Mares Open pace also with MacPherosn supplying the longshot drive. The Stephen Gass trainee was a winner in 1:58.1 for owners Alexis Gass and The Estate Of Shelley Gass of Cornwall, P.E.I. Collective Wisdom (Drew Neill) was second while Malabrigo (Campbell) grabbed third place.

Nicholas Oakes For Red Shores