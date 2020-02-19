Day At The Track

The Newcastle Mile - Here we come!

02:09 PM 19 Feb 2020 NZDT
Beautide
Beautide after winning the Newcastle Mile in 2013
HRNSW Photo

Friday sees the first step taken on the road to the 2020 Ainsworth Miracle Mile. The City of Newcastle will see the Newcastle Harness Racing Club host the Group 1, $100,000 Ave Technologies Newcastle Mile on Friday, 21 February 2020.

The Newcastle Mile will set the scene for what promises to be an outstanding and action-packed Ainsworth Miracle Mile.

The winner is off to the Ainsworth Miracle Mile, to be held at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday, 7 March 2020.

Given the recent mile times recorded at Menangle, this may be another record headed for the Macarthur speedway. Hold on to your seatbelts as action a plenty may be the order of the night.

Leading New South Wales trainer, Craig Cross has three of the ten starters in the Newcastle Mile with Bright Energy, Wrangler and Little Rascal all looking major players.

Another Menangle local, Tim Butt will be on the hunt for a Group 1 victory with Let It Ride.

Kevin Pizzuto has his star in Majordan lining up from Gate 8, in what promises to be a night to remember at the Newcastle Paceway.

New Zealand will be represented by Paul Court and his star, Hail Christian at Gate 2.

Also, in the hunt for the lucrative prizemoney and glory on offer will be Roy Roots (The Black Prince), Chantal Turpin (Mattgregor), James Rattray (Maraetai) and Paul Fitzpatrick (Pay Me Sam).

Robert Marshall, Chairman of Club Menangle and his fellow Directors will be on hand to offer the winning connections the first invitation into the 2020 Ainsworth Miracle Mile.

Club Menangle wishes the City of Newcastle and the Newcastle Harness Racing Club a successful and entertaining AVE Technologies Newcastle Mile. The Club has ordered a clear and fast night, given the rain of recent weeks.

Club Menangle wishes all horses and drivers safe passage and good luck.

On to the Ainsworth Miracle Mile! 

Club Menangle

