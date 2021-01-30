It is the unavoidable encounter of the trotting galaxy, a mythical race. The dream of a lifetime for all drivers, trainers, lads, breeders and owners. The Prix d'Amérique Legend Race, the World Harness Racing Championship, will be staged next Sunday 31 January at Paris-Vincennes racecourse. This will be a very special 2021's edition, without the enthusiastic fervour of race fans, never losing however its emotional and sporting impact.

Many experts and keen observers are looking forward to a duel at the top between two super champions: Face Time Bourbon, the defending titleholder, Vincennes speed record holder, and Davidson du Pont, second last year and winner of the last qualification race The former's stunning list of triumphs is impressive for a five-year old, all obtained with incredible facility. He finished first in 28 races, obtained 4 second places for a total of 33 starts only, with one single defeat only in his racing career. His rival, holder of many prestigious victories, succeeded in beating him in the Prix de France in 2020. We will also witness the confrontation of two of the best trainers at the moment: Sebastien Guarato, Face Time Bourbon's mentor and Jean-Michel Bazire, trainer and driver of Davidson du Pont. Sébastien Guarato is a three-time winner of the Prix d'Amérique (with Bold Eagle in 2016 and 2017 and Face Time Bourbon in 2020) while Jean-Michel Bazire obtained two victories (Kesaco Fédo in 2004 and Belina Josselyn in 2019).



This formidable duo will however face 16 fierce opponents, among them, the 9 other champions who qualified for the Ultimate Finals, since the competition Prix d'Amérique Races ZEturf comprises six qualifying races and three Ultimate races: the Prix d'Amérique Legend Race, the Prix de France Speed Race and the Prix de Paris Marathon Race. The outstanding star-horse winning those three races in a row will meet the fantastic challenge of the Ultimate, a grandiose feat accomplished five times only in the past. In addition to Face Time Bourbon and Davidson du Pont, the qualified horses are Diable de Vauvert, Feliciano, Bahia Quesnot, Victor Ferm, Moni Viking, Gu d’Héripré, Féérie Wood, Vivid Wise As and Délia du Pommereux. They are all equal threats to the two favourites. No one will deny that the Prix d'Amérique Legend Race 2021 has all the ingredients of a spectacular and enthralling race.



AN EXCEPTIONAL ORGANISATION TO LIVE THE RACE FROM A DISTANCE



In view of the current sanitary constraints, The Prix d'Amérique Legend Race will take place without public.



Wishing that as many race fans as possible can live this top class race day from a distance while being, at all time, in the heart of the action, Le TROT and its partners have joined forces: many exclusive and immersive operations are being deployed, starting on Friday.



Both press conferences before and after the race, with the participation of the main actors of the competition, will be available on Facebook Live @Le.Trot. Please note the time: 18 on Saturday and 17.35 on Sunday.



Exclusive contents will be on offer non-stop at a frenetic pace, never seen before, via social networks : Twitter In view of the current sanitary constraints, The Prix d'Amérique Legend Race will take place without public.Wishing that as many race fans as possible can live this top class race day from a distance while being, at all time, in the heart of the action, Le TROT and its partners have joined forces: many exclusive and immersive operations are being deployed, starting on Friday.Bothbefore and after the race, with the participation of the main actors of the competition, will be available on Facebook Live @Le.Trot. Please note the time: 18 on Saturday and 17.35 on Sunday.Exclusive contents will be on offer non-stop at a frenetic pace, never seen before, via social networks : Twitter @PDARaces ZEturf , Facebook (@Le.Trot) Instagram prixdameriqueracesze turf and Youtube (LeTROT TV).



The – from now on- indispensable podcasts « L’œil des Pros » and « Le Before by RadioBalances » will be on air as of Friday afternoon with the latest pre-race trends.



In « L’œil des Pros », Sébastien Guarato, Gilles Currens, Thierry Duvaldestin and Charly Mottier, all trainers of trotters, will give their vision of the race and analyse the chances of the participants.



Log in and remain connected over the whole weekend and, of course, on Sunday, to discover live many inside views and exclusive backstage news on THE race.



Canalturf.fr will turn a unique spotlight on the "Amérique" with a special broadcast starting 12.25 with bet tips, debates, with the participation of punters and race professionals.



Equidia, the100% racing channel, will be more inventive than ever, to celebrate the Prix d’Amérique Legend Race. Among the many dedicated contents on offer, "On en parle", "Insiders" or also "Les Gentlemen du Turf" will leave no secret out for race fans. On D-Day, Equidia will be on air as early as 10 a.m. for its Grand Direct Spécial Prix d’Amérique Legend Race, with special reports and duplex interviews with Paris-Vincennes during the whole day. A novel device of augmented reality, as well as embarked cameras and drones will provide exceptional images of the race: an immersive experience not to be missed.

THE RACE LIVE

on-line, live, on LeTROT.com,



On TV, not only will Equidia cover the race but also M6 with a special program hosted by Carine Galli and Guillaume Coves, starting at 15. Paris Première will also propose a dedicated program starting at 14.50.



As for radio media, RMC will dedicate three programs to the Prix d'Amérique Legend Race : « Les courses RMC » on Saturday from 13 to 14, « Intégrale Sport » at 13 on Sunday and at 15.15 the race itself, followed by "Défi Hippique". The race will be availablelive, on LeTROT.com, prixdameriqueraces.com , Equidia Racing 1, and on Facebook Live @EquidiaOn, not only will Equidia cover the race but alsowith a special program hosted by Carine Galli and Guillaume Coves, starting at 15.will also propose a dedicated program starting at 14.50.As for radio media,will dedicate three programs to: « Les courses RMC » on Saturday from 13 to 14, « Intégrale Sport » at 13 on Sunday and at 15.15 the race itself, followed by "Défi Hippique".

Le Trot Media