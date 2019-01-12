The Quinte+ Prix de Mauriac at Vincennes

January 11, 2019 - Today’s Paris-Vincennes afternoon harness racing card featured the Quinte+ Prix de Mauriac (purse 56,000€, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) and the winner was a stretch rallying 1.6/1 favorite The Bucket List F (5m Raja Mirchi -Global Keepsake) clocked in 1.13.6kr off steady fractions.

Franck Ouvrie teamed the Mme. Helena Burman trainee for owner Stall Falkbalagen AB.

This one scored for the second time in just three starts in France and now has career earnings of 180,206€.

A group of longshots followed the winner starting with second finishing 17/1 Epic Julry (5m Nice Love ) with breeder/trainer Jean Paul Gauvin aboard, with third to 17/1 Elena de Piencourt (5f Opium ) and trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard.

The 104/1 outsider Eternelle Delo (5f Saxo de Vandel ) with Adrien Lamy up and 16/1 Extra Light (5f Village Mystic ) for David Thomain completed the top five and drive an exact order Q+ payoff to 56,897.40€ for the 2€ play (there were 15 winning tickets).

The Bucket List F

Happy connections of The Bucket List F

On Sunday is the last “B” race that generates auto-invites to the Prix d’Amerique.

The Gr. II Prix de Belgique (purse 110,000€, 2850 meters, 14 International starters) is led by probable favorite Readly Express, already an Amerique qualifier by finishing second in the Bourgogne.

The other qualifiers so far, many in Sunday’s race, are Davidson du Pont (the Bretagne winner), Delia du Pommereux (Bourbonnais winner, Bird Parker, Belina Josselyn, Eridan (Criterium Continental winner), Looking Superb (Tenor de Baune winner), Bold Eagle (Bourgogne winner) and Uza Josselyn.

The Belgique lineup is shown below.

Look for Belina Josselyn to be a factor, with her trainer J-M Bazire aboard.

Thomas H. Hicks