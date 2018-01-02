The Raceway announces 2017 award winners

London, January 1, 2018 -- Goldstar Badlands and Jagersro, with 11 wins each, headline the list of 2017 harness racing award winners at The Raceway at Western Fair District. Officials with The Raceway have announced the majority of the track's 2017 award winners to be honoured during the Western Fair's annual awards night, which will take place this year on Saturday, February 17.

The Raceway's top performers for 2017 will be honoured in a variety of categories. Awards for the three-year-olds and older horses are based on the top money earners who made at least six starts at The Raceway during 2017. The top claimer awards are based on total number of claiming wins at The Raceway in the same calendar year.

Trainer Vic Puddy will take home his second consecutive Trainer Of The Year award while Bob McClure, who is enjoying a career-best season in the race bike, captured his first ever London driver's title.

The Owner of the Year award, sponsored by Standardbred Canada, goes to the owner who finished in the top 10 for money winnings and had the highest number of starters during the season.

The popular Caretaker of the Year award will be handed out once again. To qualify, caretakers must be nominated by Friday, January 26. To nominate someone, send an email with your reason why to one of the following: gblanchard@westernfairdistrict.com, sdoyle@westernfairdistrict.com, ggangle@westernfairdistrict.com or aotoole@westernfairdistrict.com.

The Raceway will announce its Horse of the Year the night of the event. Also that night, Racing Under Saddle (RUS) Ontario will present its Outstanding Service Award and recognize its top performers of 2017.

The evening will include dinner and dancing and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 12. They will be available in both the race office and marketing department. For more information, call 519-438-7203 (Ext. 299).

A list of the 2017 Raceway Award winners appears below.

Older Pacing Horse

• Goldstar Badlands

Older Pacing Mare

• Solid Queen

Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt

• Mach One

Three-Year-Old Pacing Filly

• Casino Classic

Older Trotting Horse

• Liam Needsome

Older Trotting Mare

• Jagersro

Three-Year-Old Trotting Colt

• Pingaling

Three-Year-Old Trotting Filly

• Ionia

Claiming Pacer

• Remus Blue Chip

Claiming Trotter

• Riddle Me Miss

Driver

• Bob McClure

Trainer

• Vic Puddy

Owner

• Jeff Williamson

Dave Wall Outstanding Service Award

• TBA

Caretaker

• TBA

Horse Of The Year

• TBA

Ruth Herbert Horse Woman Of The Year

• TBA

RUS Outstanding Service Award

TBA