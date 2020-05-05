The Raceway cancels Camluck Classic

Rockin Ron and driver Louis-Philippe Roy romp by eight lengths in their $150,000 Camluck Classic

London, March 4, 2020 -- After much consideration, management at The Raceway at Western Fair District has made the decision to cancel the harness racing Camluck Classic Invitational which was scheduled for Friday, May 29. The $150,000 race is slated to return in 2021.

The City of London Series, which had finals slated for the same night as the Camluck Classic, has been postponed and will be worked into the schedule when live racing resumes at The Raceway.

The Camluck Classic is traditionally the final program of the meet at the London oval and as indicated by Ontario Racing, it is not anticipated that there will be any live racing in the province during the month of May.

