The Raceway's 2018 award winners

London, January 3, 2019 -- Veteran trotter Spicey Victor and pacing mare Casino Classic will headline the winners of the Raceway at Western Fair District's 2018 harness racing awards. Spicey Victor captured both Aged Male Trotter and Claiming Trotter of the Year while Casino Classic picks up her second Raceway Award - she will be honoured as top Older Pacing Mare after capturing Three-Year-Old Filly Pacer of the Year last year.

Officials with The Raceway have announced the majority of the track's 2018 award winners to be honoured during the Western Fair's annual awards night, which will take place this year on Saturday, February 23.

The Raceway's top performers for 2018 will be honoured in a variety of categories. Awards for the three-year-olds and older horses are based on the top money earners who made at least six starts at The Raceway during 2018. The top claimer awards are based on total number of claiming wins at The Raceway in the same calendar year.

Trainer Patrick Shepherd will take home his first Raceway Trainer of the Year award while Scott Coulter will be honoured with his first Top Driver award.

The Owner of the Year award, sponsored by Standardbred Canada, goes to the owner who finished in the top 10 for money winnings and had the highest number of starters during the season.

The popular Caretaker of the Year award will be handed out once again. To qualify, caretakers must be nominated by Friday, February 1st. To nominate someone, send an email outlining their contributions to one of the following: gblanchard@westernfairdistrict.com, sdoyle@westernfairdistrict.com, ggangle@westernfairdistrict.com, or aotoole@westernfairdistrict.com.

The Raceway will announce its Horse of the Year the night of the event. The Dave Wall Outstanding Service Award, Caretaker of the Year and Ruth Herbert Horsewoman of the Year awards will also be announced at the event.

The evening will include dinner and dancing. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 11th with the deadline to purchase on Wednesday, February 20th. Anyone interested in attending should note that tickets for this year's event will not be sold at the door so are urged to purchase before the deadline. They will be available in both the race office and marketing department. For more information, call 519-438-7203 (Ext. 299).

A list of the 2018 Raceway Award winners appears below.

Older Pacing Horse

• Artistic Pick

Older Pacing Mare

• Casino Classic

Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt

• Maximus Power

Three-Year-Old Pacing Filly

• Together We Run

Older Trotting Horse

• Spicey Victor

Older Trotting Mare

• Espoir Go

Three-Year-Old Trotting Colt

• P C Glideline

Three-Year-Old Trotting Filly

• Miller Time

Claiming Pacer

• So Long Sugar

Claiming Trotter

• Spicey Victor

Driver

• Scott Coulter

Trainer

• Patrick Shepherd

Owner

• Rebecca Williamson