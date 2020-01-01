The Raceway smashes handle records

LONDON, ON - Tuesday night's New Years Eve harness racing card held at The Raceway at Western Fair District produced an all-time overall and per race record handle.

The 10-race card produced an overall handle of $795,590 and $79,559 per race on the evening.

The previous record handle was $765,685 through 16 races on December 23, 2016.

"A big thank you to the horseplayers who support our product all season, and to our horsemen for their continued support. This is truly an incredible milestone for The Raceway," said Racing Manager Greg Gangle. "Our track crew had the oval in fantastic shape and we couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2019."

The program was bolstered by a pair of increased $10,000 Guaranteed Pool Pick-4 wagers, which bolstered the handle with nearly $30,000 in both pools.

The Raceway will be back in action tomorrow (Jan 1) with another action packed 11 race program as we begin 2020.

From The Raceway



