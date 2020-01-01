Day At The Track

The Raceway smashes handle records

06:53 AM 02 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
The Raceway.jpg

LONDON, ON - Tuesday night's New Years Eve harness racing card held at The Raceway at Western Fair District produced an all-time overall and per race record handle.

The 10-race card produced an overall handle of $795,590 and $79,559 per race on the evening.

The previous record handle was $765,685 through 16 races on December 23, 2016.

"A big thank you to the horseplayers who support our product all season, and to our horsemen for their continued support. This is truly an incredible milestone for The Raceway," said Racing Manager Greg Gangle. "Our track crew had the oval in fantastic shape and we couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2019."

The program was bolstered by a pair of increased $10,000 Guaranteed Pool Pick-4 wagers, which bolstered the handle with nearly $30,000 in both pools.

The Raceway will be back in action tomorrow (Jan 1) with another action packed 11 race program as we begin 2020.

From The Raceway

 


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Dan Patch award winners announced
01-Jan-2020 03:01 AM NZDT
Top honors to Gary Messenger; Jim Taggart Jr.
01-Jan-2020 03:01 AM NZDT
"On The Deck" officially opens Saturday
01-Jan-2020 03:01 AM NZDT
Teague back aboard Wiggle It Jiggleit
01-Jan-2020 03:01 AM NZDT
Inukchuk Chuck heads Preferred Trot
01-Jan-2020 03:01 AM NZDT
Merriman notches 1,000th win
31-Dec-2019 17:12 PM NZDT
Record Super Hi-5 paid out
31-Dec-2019 12:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News