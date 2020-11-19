The Raceway to host Holiday Drivers Challenge

LONDON, ON - November 18, 2020 -- The Raceway at Western Fair District is teaming up with some of the province’s best harness racing drivers to spread added Christmas cheer this holiday season.

The London oval will play host to the first ever Drivers’ Holiday Challenge in support of Toys for Tots on Sunday, December 20th . Post time for the special program will be 4:45 p.m. (ET).

Four top drivers from Woodbine Mohawk Park will take on four of the leading drivers from The Raceway with all driving commissions being generously donated to the charity which will be used to purchase Christmas Toys for children in need. The Raceway will also be matching the driver’s donations.

“Toys for Tots is extremely happy to partner with The Raceway at Western Fair District this year. This will be a great opportunity for both our organizations to make a significant impact in our local community,” said Toys For Tots President Robert Krizanec. “It is because of organizations such as The Raceway that will allow children to have a gift under the tree this holiday season.”

The inaugural edition of the Drivers’ Holiday Challenge features Woodbine Mohawk Park’s leading drivers Bob McClure, Doug McNair, Louis Phillippe Roy and Trevor Henry as well as top local reinsmen Marc St Louis Jr., Colin Kelly, Tyler Borth and Scott Wray.

“Given the current climate we wanted to host an event that was both safe to conduct and would support families during these troubling times,” said Racing Manager Greg Gangle. “We are pleased to team up with Toys for Tots and support their initiative around the holiday season. Also, without the commitment of the drivers this event would not be possible. We applaud their support.”

COSA TV, presented by CUJO Entertainment, will provide live coverage of the Drivers’ Charity Challenge program. The broadcast will be available on the COSA TV’s social media platforms, the Facebook pages of both CUJO Entertainment and Harness Racing Update (HRU), as well as the Standardbred Canada website. Toys For Tots (Canada) is a Canadian charity based on local partnerships between Canadian Armed Forces, businesses, and concerned citizenry whose sole focus as an organization is to provide toys for children who are in need.

Toys For Tots works to address and prevent specific problems faced by families and their supporting charity organizations by providing toys to children who would otherwise go without during a major religious holiday and provide toys throughout the calendar year to local emergency and social agencies to distribute to children during catastrophic circumstances.