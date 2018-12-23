The Raceways trainers title up for grabs

LONDON...With just three cards of harness racing remaining in the calendar year, The Raceway's trainers title could come down to the wire.

Heading into the Boxing Day card at the London oval, Patrick Shepherd holds a slim one-win lead over fellow conditioner Vic Puddy.

Shepherd is in search of his first London training title and is in the midst of a career-best season with over 200 wins along with surpassing $1 million in season earnings.

Puddy has been one of the top conditioners at The Raceway in recent years and will look to defend his title after being crowned The Raceway's top trainer in 2017.

O'Brien Award finalist Richard Moreau has been a dominant conditioner at The Raceway for many years is currently sitting third, just two wins back of Shepherd.

Another O'Brien Award finalist, Kyle Bossence, is stalking in fourth with 31 wins this season. The Arthur, Ont resident has been named a finalist for the Rising Star Award.

Name - Wins

Patrick Shepherd - 35

Vic Puddy - 34

Richard Moreau - 33

Kyle Bossence - 31

Three final cards are remaining in the calendar year, which will be hosted on Boxing Day (1:15 p.m.), December 28 (6:55 p.m.) and New Year's Eve (6:55 p.m.).

Greg Gangle