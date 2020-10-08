The Red Mile leads Grand Circuit weekend

Harness Racing This Week: The Red Mile Grand Circuit, The Red Mile, Lexington, Ky.

Schedule of events: The second week of Grand Circuit action at The Red Mile kicks off on Friday (Oct. 9) with three divisions in the $258,800 International Stallion Stake for 2-year-old colt trotters and two divisions in the $218,000 International Stallion Stake for 2-year-old filly pacers.

On Saturday (Oct. 10), The Red Mile will host the $350,000 (est.) International Stallion Stake for 2-year-old colt pacers and the $300,000 (est.) International Stallion Stake for 2-year-old filly trotters.

On Sunday (Oct. 11), The Red Mile will offer the $500,000 (est.) Kentucky Futurity for 3-year-old trotters, the companion $275,000 (est.) Kentucky Filly Futurity for 3-year-old filly trotters, the $400,000 (est.) Tattersalls Pace for 3-year-old colt pacers, the $275,000 (est.) Glen Garnsey Memorial for 3-year-old filly pacers, a pair of $150,000 (est.) Allerage races for open pacers and open trotters and two $85,000 (est.) Allerage races for older pacing mares and older trotting mares.

Complete entries for the races are available at this link.

Last time: Every superlative has been uttered about Atlanta over her illustrious career, and she lived up to all of them on Saturday (Oct. 3), winning the $175,000 Dayton Trotting Derby at Hollywood Dayton Raceway.

Atlanta set a new track record of 1:51 in the Dayton Trotting Derby. Conrad photo.

Dispatched at even money, the 5-year-old daughter of Chapter Seven established a new Dayton Raceway track record of 1:51 by coming from behind for driver Yannick Gingras to wear down Manchego (Dexter Dunn) and then hold off runner-up Lindy The Great (Andy Miller) and show finisher Crystal Fashion (Jordan Stratton).

Lindy The Great left with alacrity to hit the first quarter beam in :27.3 before yielding to Manchego who coasted through middle fractions of :56 and 1:23.3 on the lead. Atlanta got away fifth, moved up on the outside at the half, was fourth in the outer flow at the three-quarters, then on even terms with Manchego around the final turn. At the top of the lane, Manchego broke stride, leaving little doubt about the outcome.

Ron Burke trains Atlanta for Crawford Farms Racing, Brad Grant and Howard Taylor. She has won half of her lifetime starts (24 out of 48) and banked $2,450,203.

On a night when eight track records were either beaten or tied at Hollywood Dayton Raceway, Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn) edged an outstanding field of North America's top older pacers in winning the $176,500 Dayton Pacing Derby in 1:49. Dancin Lou (Brian Sears) was lapped on the winner at the wire and Century Farroh (David Miller) was just beaten by a single length.

Trainer Nancy Takter thought long and hard about giving Kissin In The Sand a week off after a convincing 1:49 win in the Milton Stake at Woodbine Mohawk Park. But a change in plans, possibly caused by a realization that Hatfield Stables of Ohio co-owns the magnificent mare with Marvin Katz of Ontario, resulted in an epic battle with Shartin N and another 1:49 score in the $175,000 Dayton Distaff Derby. Caviart Ally finished third.

Complete recaps of all the races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2020, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2020 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders following this past weekend:

Drivers: 1. Yannick Gingras - 705; 2. Dexter Dunn - 473; 3. Andrew McCarthy - 429; 4. Tim Tetrick - 376.5; 5. David Miller - 358.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 688; 2. Nancy Takter - 596.5; 3. Tony Alagna - 517; 4. Ake Svanstedt - 374; 5. Marcus Melander - 333.

Owners: 1. Determination - 200; 2. Brad Grant - 168.1; 3. Caviart Farms - 165.4; 4. Burke Racing Stable - 154.7; 5. S R F Stable - 131.6.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will take place next week at Harrah's Philadelphia, Northfield Park and The Meadowlands. Harrah's Philadelphia will host the John Simpson Stakes for 2-year-old filly pacers and trotters; Northfield will host the Courageous Lady for 3-year-old filly pacers; and The Meadowlands will feature the Reynolds Memorial for 2-year-olds of both sexes and gaits.