The Ricky Duggan story - Part 3

Ricky Duggan has been a prominent fixture in Tasmanian harness racing for over 30 years and in 2014 was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In this final piece of the three part series by Jamie Cockshutt, we look at Ricky’s representative career and the pride he has taken at seeing his son Josh become a successful driver in his own right.

Representing Tasmania

Ricky Duggan has taken great pride in representing Tasmania whenever the opportunity has presented itself, the first being the Inter Dominion Junior Drivers Championships in South Australia in 1990 and Auckland in 1991.

“One of my career highlights came during that New Zealand trip when I drove a heat winner at Alexandra Park on a horse called Ihumatao Baron seeing as it was my first time driving in the opposite direction” Ricky recounted.

“I was also able to drive another heat winner at Cambridge, Rotokauri’s Fella was his name and to top it off, I was awarded the drive of the night which was another highlight of my time in the Shaky Isles” Duggan added.

Ricky also represented Tasmania in three Australasian Young Drivers Championships with the first one being on home soil in 1991 in Launceston where he finished fourth.

In 1992, the series was held in Victoria which brought together a very good field of reinsmen and Ricky improved his position from the previous year to finish in third position.

His third and final junior series was held on the Gold Coast in 1993 where he tied for the title with one of Australia’s best reinsmen in Grant Dixon.

Ricky had done his apprenticeship by finishing close up in the previous two years so it was just reward for him when he tied for the title, a result which he says will go down as another major career highlight.

In 1999, Ricky was invited to represent Tasmania in the inaugural Trans-Tasman Australasian Driving Championships, bringing together the best New Zealand and Australian reinsman held at Harold Park and Moonee Valley over two nights.

The eight drivers who competed in the series were two of the greats from New Zealand in Tony Herlihy and Ricky May as well as Lance Justice (SA), Peter Greig (QLD), Glenn Frost (NSW), Justin Warwick (WA), Chris Alford (VIC) along with Ricky Duggan who was by far the most inexperienced.

For Ricky the chance to rub shoulders with the best was something he could’ve barely believed when he first started out.

“To get the opportunity to drive against the who’s who of Australasian Harness Racing is something I will be very grateful for and I will never forget that weekend as it was a once in a lifetime experience,” Ricky said.

The enthusiasm and pride Ricky Duggan has for representing Tasmania is clear in his voice when speaking about it, particularly given it’s something the rest of his family has been able to experience.

“One of the other things I am proud of is that my brother Adrian was also able to win the Australasian Young Driver’s Championship in 1997 as did my cousin James Austin in 2007 so it is a great achievement for the three of us to do that” said Ricky.

In 2016 Ricky competed in the Noel Smith Memorial Invitation Drivers Championship, which was held at the Horsham Pacing Club, another series that brings together drivers from Australia and New Zealand.

Ricky was able to beat out a hot field and add his name to an impressive list of previous winners.

“I was able to take out the series which was a huge honour beating some of Australasia’s best reinsmen.

“To see my name on the list of winners including the likes of Gavin Lang, Chris Alford, Daryl Douglas and Dexter Dunn and many more outstanding drivers is something I will never forget.” said Ricky on his three point victory.

As many who have represented their state or country would attest, Ricky says the trips away result in friendships being made which makes the experience all the more special.

“I have been able to make so many great friends on these trips and I am still good friends with plenty of them until this day.

“My friendship with Chris Alford started on these trips and ultimately led to my son Josh being given the opportunity to go and work for him.”

Josh Duggan

The pride in Ricky’s voice is clearly apparent as he reflects on his son Josh’s journey in harness racing.

“I don’t know where to start but for Josh to pack his bags and move away as a sixteen-year- old to Melbourne to try and make it in what would have to be the most competitive state in Australia to make it in harness racing just blows me away” says Ricky proudly.

“He had to do it hard early but the thing with Josh that makes us so proud of him is that he is always there to help out anybody at the races.

“Some of Victoria’s best trainers noticed that and this trait led to him getting opportunities on some nice horses from good stables which helped him to become one of the best junior drivers over there which would not have been easy.” Ricky added.

Recalling his own experiences as a youngster, Ricky can see the similarities with Josh being taken in by a family to that of himself at a similar age.

“Both Linda and I really appreciate what Chris and Alison (Alford) have done for Josh. Josh is treated like a big brother to their two children Katie and Sam and he treats them like his younger brother and sister.

“It was a huge move for a 16-year-old, but Chris and Alison have done similar to what Eric and Reenie Fleming did for me all those years ago as they treat him like one of the family.” said Ricky.

Josh Duggan established himself as one of the better junior drivers in Victoria which led to him being chosen to represent Victoria in the Australasian Junior Drivers Championship at Menangle.

The transition from junior to senior driver for Josh Duggan was never more apparent than when he won the major race in his home state, the 2015 Tasmania Cup.

“He made myself and Linda so proud when he returned to Tasmania to take out the Tasmania Cup a few years ago which will go down as one of my own highlights to see him drive Lets Elope to victory.

“He has that one up on me as well as the Tasmania Cup is one race that has eluded me to date,” said the proud father.

While Ricky Duggan made his name racing in his home state, it is with great admiration that he looks at his sons’ achievements in a racing state like Victoria.

“I was lucky enough be a big fish in a little pond in Tasmania but for Josh to go to Victoria and be a little fish in a big pond and to make it how he has is just a credit to my boy.”

For Josh Duggan, he knows he has a long way to go to match the accomplishments of his father and the support he has received has been pivotal to his own success.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what my father has achieved in his career to date,” said Josh.

“He has supported me in everything I have wanted to do until this day and without his support I wouldn’t be where I am today. He’s not just my dad, he is also my best mate.

“I just hope one day I can reach the heights that Dad has achieved but it is sure going to take me a while.”

“I have to mention though that it is good to finally have one up on the old man as he is yet to win the Tasmania Cup and I won aboard Lets Elope” laughed Josh.

Conclusion

Eric Fleming was right there at the start of Ricky Duggan’s journey and neither could have believed how their careers would unfold.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Ricky, he was the one that took me to the heights I got to as he was just an outstanding young driver and he quickly become one of the state’s best so with his driving ability he made me look very good as a trainer,” said Fleming.

Looking back on the success he shared with Ricky brings back a number of emotions for Fleming, particularly given their family connection from an early age.

“Ricky was like a son to me and Rene and was just an outstanding young man.

“We looked after him like our own son and we were always there for him just like he was for me and Rene.

“In my eyes, Ricky will go down as the best reinsman seen in Tasmania, but I may be a biased.”

Ricky Duggan has driven over 1700 winners and is sitting at the top of the all-time drivers list in Tasmania.

His record in Tasmanian Sires Stakes races almost has to be seen to be believed.

In doing this story on Ricky it just reiterates to me how highly he is regarded by his peers nationwide and I’m sure the laid-back fella from the Valley of Love has plenty more winners to come in what has already been an outstanding career in the gig.

Ricky is a great friend of mine and it gave me great pleasure writing this piece on his life in harness racing.