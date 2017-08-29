This past Saturday marked the first ever Sam McKee Memorial Standardbred Barrel Race at the DREAM Park of Gloucester County NJ. This event was inspired by Sam McKee’s passion for both barrel racing and the harness racing breed.
“My dad would be so excited to see this idea flourish, I know he will be there cheering everyone on”, stated Sam’s daughter and competitive barrel racer Lindsey McKee.
This event was put together by Jen Oberg, outrider at Harrah’s Philadelphia Racetrack, who recognized the athleticism of this breed and wanted to find a way for them to shine beyond the racetrack. Jen’s goal is to introduce and invite competitors from all levels of ability to come and learn with their Standardbred. Ultimately she would like to see the Sam McKee Memorial Barrel Race become a staple throughout all barrel-racing competitions.
The generosity of our horseman has been overwhelming and because of them Jen will be hosting another event October 21st and 22nd at the DREAM Park.
Sponsors:
Christine and Jonas Czernyson – Millstream Farm
New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program
Brett Bittle Stable
Kevin McDermott Stable
Norton Shoemaker
Congratulations to Whitney Richards of Vincentown, New Jersey for winning the first event with her mare LuckBToLadysTonight. “Patches” is an unraced 2011 Bay mare by SJ’s Caviar. Thank you to all the exhibitors and supporters for coming out.
Competitors:
Helene Gregory – Jambalayabar Man
2002 Bay Gelding (Malabar Man x Langouste) Unraced
Kate Kennedy – Leron Hanover
2009 Bay Gelding (Andover Hall x Lady Luck Hanover) Unraced
Whitney Richards- LuckBToLadysTonight
2011 Bay Mare (SJ’s Caviar x Mountain Missy) Unraced
Mary McDermott – Night Train
2004 Gray Gelding (Noble Return x Profilo Macho) Earned $105,462
Leslie McLaren- Chips Angler
1999 Bay Gelding (Pine Chip x Bassing) Earned $51,683
Helene Gregory – Shift Into Glide
2011 Bay Gelding (Yankee Glide x Arbor Hanover) Earned $94,327
We are still looking for sponsors. If you would like to sponsor this event or host your own please contact Ashley Tetrick at ashviater@yahoo.com
By Ashley Tetrick
Logan Township, New Jersey