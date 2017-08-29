Day At The Track

The Sam McKee Memorial Barrel Race

08:00 AM 29 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Whitney Richards
Whitney Richards and LuckBToLadysTonight
Vicki Wright Photography

This past Saturday marked the first ever Sam McKee Memorial Standardbred Barrel Race at the DREAM Park of Gloucester County NJ. This event was inspired by Sam McKee’s passion for both barrel racing and the harness racing breed.

“My dad would be so excited to see this idea flourish, I know he will be there cheering everyone on”, stated Sam’s daughter and competitive barrel racer Lindsey McKee.

This event was put together by Jen Oberg, outrider at Harrah’s Philadelphia Racetrack, who recognized the athleticism of this breed and wanted to find a way for them to shine beyond the racetrack. Jen’s goal is to introduce and invite competitors from all levels of ability to come and learn with their Standardbred. Ultimately she would like to see the Sam McKee Memorial Barrel Race become a staple throughout all barrel-racing competitions.

The generosity of our horseman has been overwhelming and because of them Jen  will be hosting another event October 21st and 22nd at the DREAM Park.

Sponsors:                 

Christine and Jonas Czernyson – Millstream Farm

                        New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program

                        Brett Bittle Stable

                        Kevin McDermott Stable

                        Norton Shoemaker            

Congratulations to Whitney Richards of Vincentown, New Jersey for winning the first event with her mare LuckBToLadysTonight. “Patches” is an unraced 2011 Bay mare by SJ’s Caviar. Thank you to all the exhibitors and supporters for coming out.

Competitors:

Helene Gregory – Jambalayabar Man

            2002 Bay Gelding (Malabar Man x Langouste) Unraced

Kate Kennedy – Leron Hanover

            2009 Bay Gelding (Andover Hall x Lady Luck Hanover) Unraced

Whitney Richards- LuckBToLadysTonight

2011 Bay Mare (SJ’s Caviar x Mountain Missy) Unraced

Mary McDermott – Night Train

            2004 Gray Gelding (Noble Return x Profilo Macho) Earned $105,462

Leslie McLaren- Chips Angler

            1999 Bay Gelding (Pine Chip x Bassing) Earned $51,683

Helene Gregory – Shift Into Glide

            2011 Bay Gelding (Yankee Glide x Arbor Hanover) Earned $94,327

We are still looking for sponsors. If you would like to sponsor this event or host your own please contact Ashley Tetrick at ashviater@yahoo.com

By Ashley Tetrick

Logan Township, New Jersey 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Chocolate Sundae, 40, dies
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
He's Marvalous scores; Merton bats .740
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
Mel Mara cruises in Harrington homecoming
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
63rd Yonkers Trot and 62nd Messenger drawn
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
New York Sire Stakes held at Monticello
29-Aug-2017 12:08 PM NZST
Yankee Moonshine takes feature; Hall wins 4
29-Aug-2017 12:08 PM NZST
Goshen Historic Fire - Please help us rebuild
29-Aug-2017 10:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News