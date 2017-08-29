This past Saturday marked the first ever Sam McKee Memorial Standardbred Barrel Race at the DREAM Park of Gloucester County NJ. This event was inspired by Sam McKee’s passion for both barrel racing and the harness racing breed.

“My dad would be so excited to see this idea flourish, I know he will be there cheering everyone on”, stated Sam’s daughter and competitive barrel racer Lindsey McKee.

This event was put together by Jen Oberg, outrider at Harrah’s Philadelphia Racetrack, who recognized the athleticism of this breed and wanted to find a way for them to shine beyond the racetrack. Jen’s goal is to introduce and invite competitors from all levels of ability to come and learn with their Standardbred. Ultimately she would like to see the Sam McKee Memorial Barrel Race become a staple throughout all barrel-racing competitions.

The generosity of our horseman has been overwhelming and because of them Jen will be hosting another event October 21st and 22nd at the DREAM Park.

Sponsors:

Christine and Jonas Czernyson – Millstream Farm

New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program

Brett Bittle Stable

Kevin McDermott Stable

Norton Shoemaker

Congratulations to Whitney Richards of Vincentown, New Jersey for winning the first event with her mare LuckBToLadysTonight. “Patches” is an unraced 2011 Bay mare by SJ’s Caviar . Thank you to all the exhibitors and supporters for coming out.

Competitors:

Helene Gregory – Jambalayabar Man

2002 Bay Gelding (Malabar Man x Langouste) Unraced

Kate Kennedy – Leron Hanover

2009 Bay Gelding (Andover Hall x Lady Luck Hanover) Unraced

Whitney Richards- LuckBToLadysTonight

2011 Bay Mare (SJ’s Caviar x Mountain Missy) Unraced

Mary McDermott – Night Train

2004 Gray Gelding (Noble Return x Profilo Macho) Earned $105,462

Leslie McLaren- Chips Angler

1999 Bay Gelding (Pine Chip x Bassing) Earned $51,683

Helene Gregory – Shift Into Glide

2011 Bay Gelding (Yankee Glide x Arbor Hanover) Earned $94,327

We are still looking for sponsors. If you would like to sponsor this event or host your own please contact Ashley Tetrick at ashviater@yahoo.com

By Ashley Tetrick

Logan Township, New Jersey