The Situation for the Race Horses at SRF

Lets Get Serious - parading before his May 20, 2011 win at Alexandra Park. SRF has this horse that was in the slaughter pipeline

Cream Ridge, NJ - 4/6/2020 - Nearly 32 years of helping thousands of Standardbreds, and shining under numerous awards from the Racing Commissioners International, the American Associations of Equine Practitioners, the Harness Tracks of America and many others, the harness racing of the Standardbred Retirement Foundation, (SRF) are facing serious trouble during this Covid virus pandemic.

Paula Campbell and Judy Bokman have worked tirelessly to keep this mission going, but potential adopters are holding off, horses scheduled for homes are on hold, SRF is unable to continue to feed and care for 382 horses with its social fundraisers cancelled, they need help now.

There have not been any government or industry grants available to assist these horses, 94% of the success of the mission is attributed to the generosity of individuals.

The many facilities SRF uses to board these horses are making some concessions to help get through this.

The monthly cost for feed and care is now down to $76,800 for the 382 horses.

SRF is pleading for help for them.

Tax-deductible donations are the only way to save these horses.

Donations can be made through SRF's website at https://www.adoptahorse.org/ donate , by mail to SRF PO Box 312, Millstone Twp., NJ 08535, (SRF requests a message of a gift in the mail in order to arrange for care) or by telephoning 609 738 3255.

There is very limited staff time, messages will be returned as quickly as possible.

____________________________

Further Information

For nearly every Standardbred racehorse, when injured or no longer competitive, they are sold off the track to dealers in rural communities. They are then resold either for the price of meat in Canada and Mexico, or as work horses to plow fields, haul heavy logs, clear land, and for street transportation. Sadly, the care of many of them is not to humane standards. When in their teens these horses are usually then "turned over for fresh ones" and sold for slaughter. SRF diverted thousands of these trotters and pacers to safety, rehabilitation, then to loving homes; some have gone back to owners for a safe retirement.

Every animal is at the mercy of the care it is in, for some, that is a wonderful place to be, but that is not the case for all. SRF, being the model program, the oldest, most productive organization of its kind remains the guardian for its horses, even when adopted, so no horse is at risk again.

A few SRF has helped that were in the slaughter pipeline:

UPFRONT HOOSIER BOY - $802,426

SWINGIN GLORY - $817,082

THINK GOLD - $699,994

SLEEP EASY - $651,145 - his owner found him a home and followed up and still he was found tagged for slaughter. He is back home now.

DRIVE ALL NIGHT $628,121 -

OIL MAGNET - $417,780

FAMOUS MARK - $543,784

CASIMIR BAD BOY - $547,036

EAGLE NOW - $553,717

LET'S GET SERIOUS $621,912

HOT N SPORTY $519,769

FRANKO HAT TRICK N $521,512

KILLEAN CUT KID $315,239.

CORLEON HANOVER - $488,153

LONESOME ATTACK - $415,705

EOOS - $402,128

WESTERN SMOOCHER $472,417

GOOD FEELING - $476,584

I'M A GOOD UN $301,141

JOBO DA'SHABRA - $363,945

OUTLAW BLUES $300,290

The list of horses currently under SRF's care and expense:

· African Doctor

· Airy Heir

· Alpine Thunder

· Andrew's Linedrive

· Another Lady

· Another Tino

· Apache Fur

· Apocalypse Hanover

· Aprettycharm

· Art Dialing

· Arteffect

· Artful Dodger

· Ashlees Cool Guy

· At His Best

· Auriga Vixen

· Ava

· Baltimore Tyler

· Bamboo Hanover

· Beat My Drums

· Beechwood Diana

· Benns Hruby

· Benny Marvel

· Best Beluga

· Big Boy Toz

· Big Money

· Big Run

· Big Sky Devil

· Blu's Girl

· Bodine Hanover

· Bogert's Best

· Bold Master

· Bold Xample

· Bomba Rumpus

· Boone Forever

· Brandy

· Bright Hope

· Bright Tune

· Brooklyn Character

· Brother Tony

· Buddy's Money

· Bulletproof Billy

· C J Smoke

· C-Mon Big Guy

· Caleb

· Cambe Jade

· Cambeaster

· Cancun Time

· Careless Sam

· Carolina Valley

· Casino View

· Catch Me Kid

· Caviar on the Menu

· Cedarhurst

· CHELEMARK TAFFY

· Chernucson

· Cheryl's Dream

· Christian Skipper

· Ciros Best

· Classic Action

· Classic Storm

· Coast Guard Grad

· Color Me Khaki

· Confluence Park

· Contumelious

· Converse Hanover

· Cowboy Roundup

· CR Machomacho Man

· CR Rhat

· Crazy Horse

· Cresus Popette

· cripplecreek bambi

· CryinCheatinLyin

· Customized Cruiser

· Czech This Name

· Dakota Victor

· Dale's Master

· Dancer Springs

· Danish Dancer

· Danny

· Danny boy

· Derby's Goal

· Desist Hanover

· Dex Appeal

· Diane's Shark

· Diego Gram

· Direct advantage

· Divine Setup

· Doccoon

· Dollar Sign

· Dollys Red Scooter

· Dominion

· Don't Ruffle Me

· Double D Fine

· Double HH Caroline

· Down Time

· Dr. Zip

· Dutch Hill General

· Dutchie Odonnell

· Dynamic Dude N

· Easy Ed

· Eden Roc

· EDUM-UP

· Electric Smile

· Empress Mine

· Eoos

· EP Great Drive

· Eres Tu

· Excuse Me Pleez

· Falkland Fighter

· Fedorov

· Feel So Bad

· Fico

· Final Armour

· Fine Feathers

· First Season

· Fizz Bone

· Flash Larue

· Four Starzzz Hall

· Fourowonfreddy

· Fox Valley Roper

· Franco Hat Trick N

· Fred'd Lil Scraper

· Freedom Fry

· Funny Girl

· Futureflyer

· Gaal Pal

· Garvey In Motion

· GD Rosanne

· Giorgi's Superstar

· Girles Son

· Glenwood Skipper

· Golden Falcon N

· Good Feeling

· Goodgolly Ms Holly

· Gospel Joe

· Gottcha Back

· Grampa's Grounded

· GTO

· Have It Your Way

· He's A Bug

· He's A Demon

· Heavy Hitter

· Hello Miss Mo

· Henrys Crown

· High Arsenal

· Hitch

· Hobo Bryan

· Hoorayforvacation

· Hoosier HH King

· Hummer Boy

· Hurry Up Jeannie

· Ideal Cash

· Idylwood Phoenix

· Igotthegasthetolls

· Ikester Lavec

· Im The Money

· Island Flower

· J D's Dragon

· J. B. Nero

· Jake's Nordic

· Japa's Grand Gal

· Jedrik Hanover

· Jeremiah

· JK LETSHANGON

· Jody's Pearl

· Jovial Whisper

· Juan Miguel

· Just Win Baby

· Justy

· Kaa Dee Elmo

· kasstastic

· Kathy's B.G

· KD'S Bounty Hunter

· Kendra Oaks

· King Boogaloo

· Kiowa Moon

· Kirksbackincourt

· Kiss'M Goodby Sam

· Kisses Sweet

· Lady D Kosmos

· Lainies Choice

· Lake Club

· Lantern's Law

· Lassy's Sand Chaser

· Le Cheesecake

· Learjet

· Lets Go Get Em

· Letthegamesbegin

· Limestone Ridge N

· Lip Tattoo Mare

· Little Rosey

· Logans A Winner

· Lotsa Chrome

· LOVE N STREET

· Lovemaker K

· Lucy Montcalm

· Machonthewildside

· Macie the farmer

· Majestic Echos

· Major Mahogony

· Major Stand

· Man Among Men

· Mare unknown

· Mario's Discovery

· Matt's Smokin Lil

· MCKY D

· Mikesells Dream

· Miss Bonnie Nicol

· Miss Tagliabue

· Mockingbyrd Hill

· Mohawk Shy Star

· Mokey

· Mollie Muggins

· Moment Like This

· Moonstruck's Friend

· More Sugar Added

· Mr Bell

· My Pal

· Mystical Deal

· Nasty by Nature

· Naughty Nancy

· NF Brookline

· Nights High Ball

· Nike Ambro

· Noble Buster

· Noble Fashion

· Noble Marshall

· Nod Ya Head

· Northern Patriot

· Not Arthur

· Nova SS

· Novel's Finale

· Now You See Her

· NYStateofMind

· Old Bob

· Old Guy

· Olive Goil

· On Cue

· Organizer

· Oxford Sport

· Party Lights

· Patty's Girl

· Peace and Love

· Peace Rules

· Perfect Bubbles

· Phil Bambino

· Phillipedes

· Pipe

· Pleasemesleazy

· Pleasure Valley

· Pocket Money

· Power Eagle

· Powerful Ball

· Premier Luck

· Prince Argon

· Princetown Tyler

· Psycho Chicken A

· Queen of Cam

· R K Redneck

· R Lucky Dakota

· R M Fantasie

· Rader Dan

· Rader Detector

· RC Focus

· Real Bullets

· Realist Hanover

· Red Leader

· Revenge Again

· Riklees Cash Deal

· Rob's Thunder

· Royal Flag T

· Royalton Star

· Rubis Du Faubourg

· Rubys Bob

· Rucker Place

· Ruff Stuff Jackson

· Ruffles and Lace

· Ruthie Ruthless N

· S S Hummer

· Sailingon The Edge

· Samspace

· Samurai's Revenge

· Sand Avaland

· Sandys Candystore

· Scarfie N

· Seawind Perry

· Secret Assured

· Seymour Sam

· Shark Claws

· Shark Tank

· Shelby's Sweetie

· ShouldITellYa

· Sid's Mystery

· Sierra's Secret

· Sir Gawain

· SlapYoMomma

· Smokey Song

· Smokin Jacket

· Snowy

· So Shanelle

· Soft And Sweet

· Spinthrift Hanover

· Spokesman

· Sprewell

· srf mascot / jerry

· SRF's Lady Ray

· Star Recruit

· Stare Down

· Steve's Got Plenty

· Stirling Bravado

· Stone Tree

· Stormy Leon

· Striking Yarri

· Sudden Interest

· Swingin Glory

· T G Rev

· T-N-T Dozer

· Taft

· Tag 030

· Tag 3140 from Bastrop

· Tag 37

· Tag 388 "Unregistered Gelding"

· Tag 4303

· Tag 4560

· Tag 4962

· Tag 527

· Tag 5527

· Tag 6551

· Tag 695

· Tag 9096

· Tag 9118

· Tag 9584

· Terrific Ann

· Tesori

· Thatll Be Hot

· The Lighter Side

· The Rail Message

· Three Bee's

· Tiki Time

· Too Bad Ellie

· Too Boisterous

· Tortuga Bay

· Towel Time

· Towne Hoss

· Townline Roll On

· Toy Factory

· Tractor Charlie

· Traindenfer Semalu

· Trooper Bob

· Trotzilla

· Tyler's Legend

· Tylers Bella

· Tzarina

· Ugottahaveheart

· Unregistered Aged Gelding

· Vacation hall

· Val's Jeannie

· Valatact

· Valentine

· Velvet Glove

· Victory Chief

· Viking Serenade

· Vincenne

· Wanna Roll

· War King Ton

· Warrior's Law

· Way of Life A

· Weapons Dealer

· Whitesand Sakic

· Wilson

· Winbak Zoom

· Winco Buddy

· Windestructable

· Windsong's Queen

· WindsongCopacabana

· Windy City Toots

· Winnaspur

· Winning Ways

· Woodmere Somterror

· Wynsum Princess

· Yankee Slugger

· You'll Be A Hit

AdoptaHorse.org , for questions please email SRFhorsesandkids@gmail.com , or call 609 738 3255. PO Box 312, Millstone Twp., NJ 08535.

This an emergency.

Standardbred Retirement Foundation provides humane care and services for horses in need of lifetime homes, and in crisis, through rehabilitation, training, adoption, life-long follow-up or life-time sanctuary, and offers therapeutic equine opportunities for children and adults.

SRF is a 31 year old registered non-profit organization, donations are tax-deductible.

Tammy Cailliau