The Somebeachsomewhere & Graduate Series

MILTON, June 1, 2019 - The harness racing stars were out Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park for the Somebeachsomewhere and Graduate Series.

A group of 16 three-year-old pacers, 13 of them eligible to the Pepsi North America Cup, were split into two $80,000 Somebeachsomewhere divisions. The Graduate Series for four-year-olds saw a pair of $99,000 dashes contested with an overflow field of 12 in the pacing division and a field 10 in the trotting division.

Rain came down on the Milton oval in the hours leading up to Saturday's card. The track was listed as 'Good' with a one-second variant.

Dr. Ian Moore trainee Century Farroh remained undefeated in 2019 with a 1:52.4 score in the opening Somebeachsomewhere division. The son of Mach Three was sent off as the 1/9 favourite, circled to the top for driver Sylvain Filion from the deuce entering the backstretch and never looked back.

Century Farroh posted fractions of :56.4 and 1:25.2 to lead by a length and a half entering the homestretch. Caviart Rockland was the only threat for the heavy-favourite in the lane, as driver Scott Zeron had the Nancy Johansson trainee in a perfect second-over spot.

In the stretch, Century Farroh's lead proved to be too much for his rival, as he paced a final-quarter for the victory. Caviart Rockland ran out of real estate and finished a hard-closing second by a neck. Better Up finished third, while Captain Trevor was fourth.

Century Farroh now has back-to-back stakes scores after winning an Ontario Sires Stakes Gold division last week. The Moore trainee avoided some notable competitors last week and once again landed in the division with less star power.

"Any time a horse wins it boosts their confidence and morale pretty good, so it's just going to make him better and stronger," said Moore. "It's kind of neat how it worked out for us that a couple of times we drawn what appeared to be the easier division on paper, we'll let the other guys battle tonight and sooner or later we'll hook up with them.

Century Farroh is now four for four with $$112,400 earned this season for owner Ratchford Stable NS. The Mach Three colt was last season's Ontario Sires Stakes Grassroots champion and won four of 10 starts, earning $66,733.

Dr. Moore did indicate that Century Farroh will now head to next week's Pepsi North America Cup eliminations.

Tyga Hanover pulled off a 19-1 upset in the second division by prevailing in a thrilling stretch battle.

Also driven by Filion, Tyga Hanover started strong by cutting out a :27.1 opening-quarter. Best In Show circled from second to first and led the field through middle-half fractions of :56.3 and 1:24.2.

Stag Party came first-up on the far turn and was pressuring Best In Show turning for home.

In the stretch, Stag Party took a short lead while Best In Show continued to battle at the rail. Filion slipped Tyga Hanover to the far outside and the Baillargeon trainee powered up in deep stretch to win by a length. Best In Show came back at the rail for second, while Stag Party tired late to finish third.

"We knew he had the speed, but it's different having the speed and racing against tough horses," said Baillargeon, who will now send Tyga Hanover to the Pepsi North America Cup. "If he would've raced good we would go. He raced more than good, so we will definitely go."

Owned by Tom & Elizabeth Rankin and Glen Rankin, Tyga Hanover now has three wins in four starts this season after going winless in six starts as a rookie. The Baillargeon Somebeachsomewhere trainee has now earned $68,530 in 10 career starts.

A $2 win ticket on Tyga Hanover returned $41.70.

Atlanta made a triumphant return to Mohawk Park by cruising to a 1:53 victory in the Graduate Series. Driver Yannick Gingras moved the Hambletonian champion from third to first in the second-quarter and trotted away to a comfortable two and a half lengths score.

Trained by Ron Burke, Atlanta trotted a :27.3 final-quarter to collect her second win in as many starts this season and 14th overall. The award-winning daughter of Chapter Seven has earned $99,500 this season for owners Crawford Farms Racing, Brad Grant and Howard Taylor.

Atlanta, who has earned $1.2 million during her career, returned $2.50 to win.

Lather Up continued his Mohawk Park dominance by shooting through in the lane to win the Graduate Series pace in 1:50.1.

Early action saw Jimmy Freight quickly move from third to the top going into the first turn, racing by a :27.1 opening-quarter beside The Downtown Bus. Jimmy Freight led to the half in :56 and three-quarters in 1:23.2.

Dorsoduro Hanover was first-up at the leader's wheel on the far turn. Lather Up was placed second-over by driver Jody Jamieson, but was gapping the cover and was a little more than three-lengths from the lead turning for home.

In the stretch, Jimmy Freight attempted to seal the deal and held the lead into deep stretch. Lather Up find his best stride with an eighth of a mile to go and stormed towards the lead with follower Thinkbig Dreambig right alongside pacing strong.

Lather Up hit the wire first to win by a head over Thinkbig Dreambig. Jimmy Freight held third over a rallying American History.

"I was a little worried when they got a half in :56 and we were sitting there fifth and I knew the guys at the front were going to be sprinting the whole way," said trainer Clyde Franics. "I didn't know if he would catch them or not, but he's got a lot of guts.

"I think he can go with just about any horse out there if he behaves himself. That's the problem and is the only thing that worries me more than anything"

A homebred for Gary & Barbara Iles, Lather Up is now six for six in starts at Mohawk Park. The son of Im Gorgeous improved his record to three wins in four starts this season.

Lather Up is now an 18-time winner and his career earnings are approaching $1.2 million. He paid $4.10 to win.

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Mark McKelvie