A potent force for good since its inception on January 1, 2015, the program quickly captured the imagination of horsepeople and produced a groundswell of support from those who had a collective sense of purpose to help their own.

The objectives of the stable were quickly attained. In 2015 the owners of 75 horses (including 15 stakes winners) won 125 races and $4.9 million campaigning at 32 racetracks, with one (1) per cent of that amount pledged by their owners to support the work of the non-denominational Chaplaincy dedicated to providing for the emotional and human needs of the horseracing workforce in southern Ontario.

On any given night Stable members could be found competing, and winning, at major racetracks around the continent.

It put a good face on harness racing, quickly attracting mainstream media attention, drawing important national television coverage, social media and generous exposure in major daily newspapers and major horseracing websites.

It was named one of the top News stories of 2015 by Trot magazine and headlines of the day indicated the success of the program: Powerful New Stable In Town, "God's Stable" Hits the Mainstream, Chaplaincy's Stable Rocks, Space Still Available in "God's Stable", Big Milestone for "God's Stable" and TSN to Air God's Stable Feature.

Stables, big and small named their trotters and pacers to The Stable. Some owners pledged all of their horses, a gesture that spoke volumes for the tremendous support of the program. Chatham horseman, Steve Calhoun and Prince Lee Acres owner Norm Clements, along with Brampton's Michael Guerriero topped that list.

Some of the swiftest and most durable horses ever to look through a bridle, including millionaire stakes-winners: Steve Calhoun's co-owned Betting Line , John Craig's Luck Be Withyou , Ed James' McWicked, Michael Guerrierio's Charmed Life, Rob and Wayne Giles' Sunfire Blue Chip and Mac Nichol's thoroughbred, Madefromlucky, called The Stable That God Loves their home.

Other Stable stalwarts: Elegant Serenity, Nvestment Bluechip, Shake It Kerry, Reverend Hanover, Rockin With Dewey, and a host of 164 other horses with heart produced victories and dollars to help horsemen in need.

During the past three years The Stable That God Loves has chalked up an impressive record of 408 wins, 342 2nds, 289 3rds and a whopping $12,733,948 in purse earnings campaigning at 20 U.S. and 11 Canadian racetracks.

Thanks to the benevolent owners of the 167 trotters and pacers one (1) percent of that amount will support the vital work of the Standardbred Chaplaincy of Canada.

The Stable That God Loves program was managed by Norm Clements, Ken Middleton, Dr. Roly Armitage, Harry Rutherford and Bill Galvin.

Bill Galvin