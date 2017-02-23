The Stable featured in Illinois and Las Vegas

MacDonalds - The Stable.ca's Amy and Anthony MacDonald, with daughter Ava, and their racehorse Aspen California, in the winner’s circle at Woodbine Racetrack.

GUELPH, ON — Like most successful entrepreneurs, Anthony MacDonald is courting invitations to share what he knows. And knew. "There were doubters," he says. "But Amy and I had The Stable pegged as a winner from the first day we talked about it."

Later this week, audiences in Illinois and Las Vegas join the dozens of other crowds throughout North America who have gathered to hear the boisterous horseman share the gospel about breathing new life into horse racing.

The Stable is an award-winning fractional ownership venture for Standardbred racehorses, launched in 2015 by Anthony and Amy MacDonald.

The Guelph, ON couple built this model as a bridge: a way to welcome non-horse-people to racehorse ownership with a very modest investment, low-risk, and completely accessible and transparent operations.

The crux of The Stable's success is engagement. The network of horse owners is connected to the MacDonalds, their horses and each other through innovation and frequent communication. The result is a community of people and horses sharing a truly unique experience.

The concept removes barriers. It allows people with little or no previous knowledge of racehorse ownership to purchase a minimum of one share in a horse for as little as $170, plus a fixed monthly cost of $24. An open-barn policy at The Stable's headquarters at Tomiko Training Centre in Campbellville, ON invites clients of The Stable to visit their horse whenever they wish, and encourages them to bring family and friends.

Frequent updates via email and on social media keep all clients updated of their horses' progress as the horses gear-up for the start of their racing careers. Training of the horses is captured by drone camera. The Stable posts these fully produced videos online, engaging clients across three continents.

Many of The Stable’s new clients are from the elusive millennial age group — a much touted and sough-after demographic for horse racing. The Stable offers them an affordable and interactive way to get into the game.

In the 18 months since The Stable was launched, the MacDonalds have attracted 209 new clients. About one-third of them are newcomers to horse racing, or former owners of racehorses deciding to return to the sport based on The Stable's low-risk small-share concept.

In 2015, its first year of operation, The Stable had 22 yearlings (one-year-old horses) on its roster. In the fall of 2016, 41 yearlings were bought at sales in Ontario, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania or were added to the program by breeders.

This year's crop of yearlings are sired by top names like Muscle Hill, Dragon Again, Donato Hanover, Chapter Seven, Betterthancheddar, Deweycheatumnhowe, Yankee Glide and Muscle Mass. Shares are still available in many of them or for resale on The Marketplace at www.thestable.ca

MacDonald will speak at the Oakbrook Terrace OTB in Oakbrook, Illinois on February 22 at 7:00 p.m. The focus of the conversation will be The Stable platform and how it can benefit trainers in all jurisdictions. The seminar will illustrate the success of driving investor recruitment with a message of affordable horse ownership and how that success can be used to grow interest in horse racing and bolster the industry fan base across the board.

"Bar none, there is nothing as thrilling as watching your horse race, from the moment they leave the starting gate to when they take that final corner,” said Tim Carey, President/General Manager of Hawthorne Race Course, host of the seminar.

“We are sure groups of friends will decide to share in the excitement and go in on a horse together," explains Carey. "This is the most straightforward and accessible way to become a horse owner and to develop long-lasting relationships within the racing community."

Four days after his talk in Illinois, MacDonald will outline his fractional ownership program for the United States Trotting Association's marketing department before the annual general meeting on February 26 at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

"In 2016, Anthony came and spoke to our directors about what he had planned with thestable.ca ," said T.J. Burkett, Chair of the USTA Ownership Committee and Executive Editor of Hoof Beats Magazine.

"We invited him back this year so that he can show just how successful this program has been and how it is a great fit with the USTA's goals of new owner recruitment and retention."

"Regardless of the jurisdiction, there is a way forward, and a business plan to be made,” says MacDonald. "We have changed the business model in horse racing in one year from a struggling plan based strictly an ROI, to a business model focused on creating an engaging experience with an emphasis on customer service, he says.

"By peeling away the stigmas that have haunted horse racing for decades, we expose an open-minded general public to participation in an exciting sport with the simple offer of affordable and transparent access."

Although single-share fractional ownership won't singlehandedly revive the harness racing industry, it could be a key factor in giving horse racing a needed boost in jurisdictions throughout North America.

"Even if racing is diminished in your area, the demand isn't," MacDonald said. "Our industry is always looking at new ways to build a fan base and attract racehorse owners, and this is one of them."

Over the past year, MacDonald has shared his message through many mediums all across the globe — from New Zealand to Michigan and Miami to Toronto.



"We want to show horsemen and the industry what we've done, and more importantly what we plan on doing in the future. There is always a way forward."