Day At The Track

The Story behind Nostra Beach by APG Media

07:00 PM 08 May 2017 NZST
Nostra Beach.jpg
Nostra Beach and connections
Stuart McCormick Photo

What a win and what a harness racing story!

Nostra Beach's win in the Ladbrokes APG 2yo Fillies Final had it all ...

  • The filly stamped her class - setting a track record after sitting in the death for the entire trip;
     
  • The driver, Mark Pitt, notched his first Group One winner;
     
  • The trainer, Emma Stewart, trained the trifecta, with Molly Kelly and Pistol Abbey filling the minor places;
     
  • The owners, young couple Anthony and Mervat Caruana, picked up their first Group One winner with only their second APG horse; and
     
  • The filly was cheered home by a huge team of supporters made up of Anthony and Mervat's extended family and workmates, including the proudest father on the planet, Ian Caruana

APG TV captured all the excitement from the night in these two beautiful videos, which can be viewed below or on the APG TV page of the APG website at here.

More videos, capturing the stories behind the other runners in the finals will be added to the APG website over the next 24 hours.

Ladbrokes APG Race Series 2017 2yo Fillies Final from Australian Pacing Gold on Vimeo.

Is this the World's Proudest Father - Ian Caruana from Australian Pacing Gold on Vimeo.

