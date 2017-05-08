The Story behind Nostra Beach by APG Media

What a win and what a harness racing story!

Nostra Beach's win in the Ladbrokes APG 2yo Fillies Final had it all ...

The filly stamped her class - setting a track record after sitting in the death for the entire trip;



The driver, Mark Pitt, notched his first Group One winner;



The trainer, Emma Stewart, trained the trifecta, with Molly Kelly and Pistol Abbey filling the minor places;



The owners, young couple Anthony and Mervat Caruana, picked up their first Group One winner with only their second APG horse; and



The filly was cheered home by a huge team of supporters made up of Anthony and Mervat's extended family and workmates, including the proudest father on the planet, Ian Caruana

APG TV captured all the excitement from the night in these two beautiful videos, which can be viewed below or on the APG TV page of the APG website at here.

More videos, capturing the stories behind the other runners in the finals will be added to the APG website over the next 24 hours.

