Another day another harness racing record on the lightening fast Addington surface.

This time it was Ultimate Machete who won this years Woodlands NZ Free For All by blazing around the Addington track in a 1-51.9 mile rate.

In doing so Ultimate Machete reclaimed a record he also once held this time last year.

The 4yo by Bettor's Delight trimmed 0.4 of a second off the old 1950m mobile record set only a few days earlier by stable mate Chase Auckland in the NRM Sires Stakes Final.

Ultimate Machete had to be the best to win the race, after sitting parked for the whole way and then wearing down the leader Tiger Tara in the shadows of the post.

Driver Natalie Rasmussen wasn't worried about sitting parked saying after the race "I was happy to be there. He is so tough and is best rolling along so it suits him. I could see Jacks legend was just starting to battle and I was still traveling. A great effort"

Tiger Tara was game in defeat after leading for most of the way for driver Todd McCarthy. He pinged to the lead from the start and kept up a steady tempo but was beaten by a tougher horse on the day. Jacks Legend was only a nose back in third after trailing all the way.

Ultimate Machete zipped over his last 800m in 54.6 with a final quarter in 26.9 seconds.



Close finish, but Ultimate Machete (far left) to strong - All Stars Stable photo

Amazingly the last seven times a New Zealand record has been broken over the 1950m mobile distance, they have all been broken by a horse trained by the Purdon/Rasmussen All Stars Stable.

1950m New Zealand Record history.

Ultimate Machete 17/11/2017 Addington Raceway 2-15.7 Chase Auckland 14/11/2017 Addington Raceway 2-16.1 The Devils Own 12/05/2017 Addington Raceway 2-16.3 Lazarus 11/11/2016 Addington Raceway 2-16.3 Ultimate Machete 08/11/2016 Addington Raceway 2-16.5 Have Faith In Me 11/11/2014 Addington Raceway 2-17.3 Auckland Reactor 10/11/2009 Addington Raceway 2-17.8

Ultimate Machete winning this years FFA