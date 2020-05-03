The Voice, Settlemoir & Gangle on COSA TV

May 2, 2020 -- The harness racing legendary Roger Huston, the long time voice of the Little Brown Jug, will join the Meadowlands' Jason Settlemoir and Raceway at Western Fair District's Greg Gangle on COSA TV's Facebook Live show Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Huston, who retired from his full-time announcing duties at The Meadows in Pittsburgh this past October, has enjoyed many memorable moments from calling harness racing's premier pacing event over the past 52 years. He will talk Little Brown Jug memories and much more on the show.

Settlemoir and Gangle are anxiously awaiting the return of racing to their respective venues and will join Huston along with host Greg Blanchard to discuss that and much more.

Viewers will once again have the chance to ask questions and can do so ahead of time by submitting them through COSA's Facebook Page.

They can also take part in the night's poll question and trivia where one winner will be drawn for a $25 COSA gift card.

The Facebook Live show will be aired on both the COSA Facebook page and on the Standardbred Canada website.

Cosa TV