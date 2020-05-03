Day At The Track

The Voice, Settlemoir & Gangle on COSA TV

08:20 AM 03 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Roger Huston
Roger Huston

May 2, 2020 -- The harness racing legendary Roger Huston, the long time voice of the Little Brown Jug, will join the Meadowlands' Jason Settlemoir and Raceway at Western Fair District's Greg Gangle on COSA TV's Facebook Live show Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Huston, who retired from his full-time announcing duties at The Meadows in Pittsburgh this past October, has enjoyed many memorable moments from calling harness racing's premier pacing event over the past 52 years. He will talk Little Brown Jug memories and much more on the show.

Settlemoir and Gangle are anxiously awaiting the return of racing to their respective venues and will join Huston along with host Greg Blanchard to discuss that and much more.

Viewers will once again have the chance to ask questions and can do so ahead of time by submitting them through COSA's Facebook Page.

They can also take part in the night's poll question and trivia where one winner will be drawn for a $25 COSA gift card.

The Facebook Live show will be aired on both the COSA Facebook page and on the Standardbred Canada website.

Cosa TV

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Former driver & trainer Gary Hobbs passes
03-May-2020 19:05 PM NZST
Online Auction now open
03-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
Updated USTA rule book now available
02-May-2020 06:05 AM NZST
A look back at Grand Circuit History
02-May-2020 06:05 AM NZST
Keystone USHWA awards presented
02-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
OHHA offers discount feed program
01-May-2020 10:05 AM NZST
June 1, 2020 Opening Backstretch
01-May-2020 06:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News