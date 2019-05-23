Day At The Track

The Voice: The unparalleled life of Roger Huston

06:36 AM 23 May 2019 NZST
Roger Huston, harness racing
Kelly Spencer photo
The long anticipated book titled THE VOICE: THE UNPARALLELED LIFE OF ROGER HUSTON has just been released.

Written by Victoria M. Howard, the book on Harness Racing's #1 race announcer and Hall of Famer, Roger Huston, is available for purchase now.

Huston has called more than 178,000 races, covering at least 144 tracks in nineteen states and eight countries. Known as 'The Voice' because of his booming vocal crescendo, when one hears that sound you instantly know a trotting or pacing race is imminent.

THE VOICE: THE UNPARALLELED LIFE OF ROGER HUSTON contains priceless life stories of Huston's 60-year career as a race announcer. There are also 80 original photos of the sport's champion horses and top drivers as it takes you back to each and every Little Brown Jug and Adios. Through these pages you will experience the classic races in Harness Racing's history.

Huston will be signing copies of the book Saturday, July 6 at The Hall of Fame in Goshen, New York from 10am -12 noon.

BE THERE!

For more information, contact:

Roger Huston@Roger.Huston@meadowsgaming.com

Now available @ at Amazon.com or AuthorHouse.com

 
