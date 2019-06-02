The Wall upsets in Camluck Classic

Friday, May 31, 2019 - The Wall and driver Joe Bongiorno posted an upset harness racing win in the $157,000 second edition of the Camluck Classic Invitational on Friday night at The Raceway.

Things got tense in the first turn as favourite Done Well and post-one starter Ideal Jimmy tussled for command with the later getting roughed gaited and rolling off stride. The pacer caused confusion to Southwind Amazon who was in behind him and left Done Well to establish an easy lead.

In the meantime, stablemate Rockin Ron got away in the pocket position with The Wall settling away third in the : 27 second first quarter. Done Well got an easy first half of :56 seconds and it was at that point that The Wall began his move to the outside to challenge, pressing Done Well through three-quarters in 1:23.4.

The top pair were matching strides on the final turn with longshot Rockin Speed in close pursuit in third and poised in the second-over spot.

In the stretch, The Wall overtook the pacesetter and was able to fend off the late rush of Rockin Speed. Defending champion Rockin Ron came through for third with Done Well tiring late to finish fourth in the 1:52 mile.

The victory was the fourth of the season for the five-year-old gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere who went over the $178,000 in seasonal earnings and $400,000 lifetime for the J.L. Benson Stables Inc. of Florida and trainer Nick Surick.



---Jake MacDonald photo

The program wrapped up the 2019 Spring Meet at The Raceway with live racing returning to the London oval in October.