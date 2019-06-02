Day At The Track

The Wall upsets in Camluck Classic

04:34 PM 01 Jun 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Camluck Classic The Wall,Harness racing
Jake MacDonald Photo

Friday, May 31, 2019 - The Wall and driver Joe Bongiorno posted an upset harness racing win in the $157,000 second edition of the Camluck Classic Invitational on Friday night at The Raceway.

Things got tense in the first turn as favourite Done Well and post-one starter Ideal Jimmy tussled for command with the later getting roughed gaited and rolling off stride. The pacer caused confusion to Southwind Amazon who was in behind him and left Done Well to establish an easy lead.

In the meantime, stablemate Rockin Ron got away in the pocket position with The Wall settling away third in the : 27 second first quarter. Done Well got an easy first half of :56 seconds and it was at that point that The Wall began his move to the outside to challenge, pressing Done Well through three-quarters in 1:23.4.

The top pair were matching strides on the final turn with longshot Rockin Speed in close pursuit in third and poised in the second-over spot.

In the stretch, The Wall overtook the pacesetter and was able to fend off the late rush of Rockin Speed. Defending champion Rockin Ron came through for third with Done Well tiring late to finish fourth in the 1:52 mile.

The victory was the fourth of the season for the five-year-old gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere who went over the $178,000 in seasonal earnings and $400,000 lifetime for the J.L. Benson Stables Inc. of Florida and trainer Nick Surick.


                                                                                         ---Jake MacDonald photo

The program wrapped up the 2019 Spring Meet at The Raceway with live racing returning to the London oval in October.

 

From WFD Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Four winners for reinsman Shawn Gray
02-Jun-2019 16:06 PM NZST
Pennsylvania All Stars event for fillies
02-Jun-2019 15:06 PM NZST
Bettor's Edge captures feature
02-Jun-2019 14:06 PM NZST
Schnittker' So Surreal's impressive at the Big M
02-Jun-2019 14:06 PM NZST
Merton wins five including feature
02-Jun-2019 14:06 PM NZST
JD Perrin gets 1,000th training victory
02-Jun-2019 13:06 PM NZST
$70,000 Currier & Ives fillies at The Meadows
02-Jun-2019 12:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News