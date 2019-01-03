The best 'damn' sale in South Australia!

More than 70 percent of the dams represented in the 2019 Allwood Stud Farm South Australian Yearling Sale catalogue are harness racing winners, while 40 percent of the dams have produced winners in 2:00 or better.

The list of successful racemares with progeny in the sale includes the Breeders Crown champion Passions Promise, the WA Oaks winner Miss Holmes, the dual SA Heroine Stakes winner Perfect Lignum, Contrapan USA, a 1:55 Stakes winner at three, the NSW Teeny Teeny Stakes winner Cruiser Franco, the Moonee Valley winner Holla and the Queensland Rising Stars Championship victor Armazem.

Other smart racemares include the Southern Cross runner-up Majeur Le Crest, Rivergum Magic (13 wins), the WA Sales Classic placegetters French Fashion and Burn The Boys, Danamite Lass (15 wins) and Shaylah (14 wins).

The 17 winner-producing dams have left 37 individual winners between them. They include the Australasian three-year-old mile record holder Border Control, the multiple USA Stakes winner and sire Chasin Racin, the SA Oaks winner Passions Delight, the Southern Cross winner Fistfullofdollars, Big Gun Johnny (Breeders Crown 3YO Silver), The Culture (1:51.6), the APG heat winners Single Tree Road and Sea Hawke, Justcallmejules (SA Sales Graduate Pace) and the Southern Cross 2YO runner-up Android.

Siblings to the dams of catalogued entries are the Australian Derby winner Village Of Dreams, the NZ 3YO of the Year Stunin Cullen, the Australian 3YO Filly of the Year Bellas Delight, the Southern Cross Final winners Terrific Son, Ruffle My Feathers and Endeared, the Ballarat Cup winner You Wish, Maximillion (QBred 4YO Triad), the Horsham Cup victor Cyclone George, Motor Smoker (Vic. Shakamaker Classic), The Legends placegetter Just Callme Cullen and the WA juvenile classic winners Bettors Ace and Play The Boys.

The sale will be held at noon on Sunday, February 10 at the Magic Millions Complex, Morphettville.

Catalogues are available from Globe Derby Park, Port Pirie, all other SA country tracks, Tabcorp Park Melton ands Tabcorp Park Menangle.

By Peter Wharton