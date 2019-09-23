The best is yet to come for 'Marjorie'

Experienced Wimmera harness racing trainer Owen Martin has high hopes that the best is just around the corner for his much-improved stable star, bay mare Marjorie Jean.

That's despite the pacer having a standout 2018-19 season with six impressive victories - and along the way collecting the Horse of the Year award at Horsham Harness Racing Club.

"I really think the horse has turned the corner. She was a bit slow early, but now she's got the idea and I'm sure that next year will be her best year," Martin, who is based at Concongella, near Stawell, in the Northern Grampians area.

Prior to the most recent season, Marjorie Jean ( Blissful Hall -Longtan Ebony (Village Jasper) had just one win and five placings from 30 starts. However last season she turned things around dramatically for six wins and five placings from 29 outings.

"She recorded some nice wins at Horsham. It's a lovely big track and she certainly enjoys the long straights," Martin said.

Marjorie Jean faced the starter at Horsham on seven occasions last season. She was victorious on four occasions and had one placing, so thoroughly deserved her award.

"Our son-in-law Murray Sullivan does most of the driving and he won for us in February and March. But he's been away travelling a fair bit, so we've had to turn to a few others," Martin said.

"Ballarat youngster James Herbertson got the money at Swan Hill, and then we've stuck with Jackie Barker at Horsham meetings and she won in June and August," he said.

Martin said it was a big thrill to compete at Melton during the season with Marjorie Jean.

"We raced in the Vicbred 4yo Mares series. I think Jackie enjoyed it down there. We ran fifth in a heat and then eighth, beaten 20m, in the Group One Final," he said.

Marjorie Jean is owned by Steve West, who went to school with Martin.

"That was a long time ago and now we are neighbors, probably living 500 or 600 metres from each other," Martin said.

"I think I may have got Steve initially interested when I invited him to come on board in a syndicate, and he's had a terrific run since with a few handy ones," he said.

"Farmersntradies, a Blissful Hall-sired chestnut gelding, was outstanding for seven seasons from 2009 with 18 wins and 27 placings for over $134,000.

"There was also Across The Way that won a few before being sold to WA, and another called Usage that we sold to SA and then it ended up in Mildura."

Martin said a trip to the South Australian yearling sales resulted in Steve purchasing Marjorie Jean.

"Steve had his eye on one, but I talked him into bidding for Marjorie Jean. I had her full sister in Longtan Bliss who won 12 races for $60,000 and if she hadn't had a few problems she could have been anything," he said.

Martin has been training for over 30 years after being taught the ropes by his late father Ray.

"Dad was born and bred in the area. He worked hard from an early age, mainly on the silos at Rupanyup and Minyip. He was also a very good footballer and was paid massive amounts to play back before the war," he said.

Marjorie Jean was sent to the paddock after her latest success at Horsham in late August.

"We took off on a short holiday. She's back jogging now, but with the Barry and Aaron Dunn team, because I'm booked for an ankle operation, which will have me sidelined for two months.

"I had the other one operated on about five years ago - just some wear and tear from my football days - but I'll be back at the horses as soon as possible."

Other Horsham awards were won by: Kerryn Manning (leading driver); Matt Craven (leading trainer); Janet Excell (local trainer award); and James Herbertson (leading concession driver).

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura