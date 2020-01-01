The birth of a super star

James his stropper Jimmy and Karen Breckon standing in for Jean Feiss after winning the Auckland Cup at his 10th start

Self Assured sets the pace, harness racing trainer driver Mark Purdon varies the pace, third successive Auckland Cup for All Stars with a four-year-old. That’s setting the pace-big time!

Self Assured left no doubt he is a star with a huge future after giving Mark an armchair drive in the $245,000 Trillian Trust Auckland Cup yesterday.

Mark conducted the pace like Mantovani, easing in the middle stages and sprinting home in 26.9 to outclass his rivals in a great display of legal theft.

The overall time of 3.59.5 won’t threaten the record books but All Stars have made a habit of stealing the race in recent years.

Turn It Up, who won the Cup at his 9th start last year ran over 4.03 while Vincent the previous year in the hands of Natalie did not break 4.04.

The fastest recent Cup since the 3200m was restored was Dream About Me who ran 3.55.5 for Mark in 2016

“He began so brilliantly I had to use that advantage”Mark said.

“Yes we got away with a few cheap sectionals but you can’t take anything from him. He was taken on early. He is a terrific young horse”

Mark didn’t win his first Auckland Cup until 2009 with Auckland Reactor but Self Assured is his 3rd driving winner in four years and 4th training success in that time.

Thefixer trailed the winner all the way but could not foot it with that last 400m.

“He was really good, tried hard, Self Assured was just too fast the way the race was run and is a terrific horse “‘

All Stars always thought so but a couple of setbacks as a youngster which including careering around the training track with a cart and no driver had connections holding their breath.

But he showed in a triumphant Queensland winter campaign he was the real deal and has gone on proving it since. Australian four year old features now beckon and who knows? maybe the Miracle Mile won by Spankem as a four year old last season

Tim thought Chase Auckland was really good having had to work in the middle stages and Blair thought Cruz Bromac may have just been feeling the effects of a busy campaign.

Another Masterpiece broke at the start showing pace in the middle stages before the effort told.

Self Assured has now won 8 of his 10 starts

REMARKABLE 7TH SUCCESSIVE 3YO SALES PACE FINAL TO ALL STARS

One Change spent the first part of his racing career as a nice little horse who might make the grade with the good ones. Now he is the best one and the others are trying to make the grade with him. “The horse who knows how to win” even if it is not by a lot, added to his Sires Stakes triumph in New Zealand and his honour as the leading juvenile last season with a typical no nonsense win in the $200,000 race. “I used him early because of that draw. After I handed to Tim on Flying Even Bettor because he was pressing, we got the run and he had his chance but I took some time to get past Tim. He came up trumps again. He knows where the post is. His win, the 8th of 11 starts for All Stars, Trevor Casey and stable associate Mike Woodlock, lifted his total earnings to nearly $500,000, not a bad return for the $30,000 he cost as a yearling.